A man with a severe congenital disease was recognized fit for service in one day: the court canceled the mobilization

A man who was declared unfit for military service back in 1997 was re-registered for military service, declared fit, and mobilized.

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A man with a congenital disease, who was declared unfit for military service back in 1997, was "made" fit for service in one day in 2026, mobilized, and sent to a military unit.

The Kharkiv District Administrative Court established that his re-registration for military service was done without legal grounds, and the conclusion of the Military Medical Commission (MMC) about his fitness was made without a proper medical examination and in violation of the established procedure.

Case circumstances

The plaintiff appealed to the court against his re-registration for military service, the MMC conclusion about his fitness for military service, the mobilization call-up order, and the order of enrollment in the military unit.

He stated that as early as May 23, 1997, he was declared unfit for military service and removed from the military register. His temporary military registration certificate contained the corresponding entry, as well as a note about his removal from the military register in 2021. According to the plaintiff, the unfitness was due to a congenital disease — bullous epidermolysis.

Despite this, on January 24, 2026, the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) re-registered him for military service. The plaintiff claimed that he did not submit any application, did not personally contact the TRC, and there was no decision to review the previous conclusion of unfitness.

The plaintiff also noted that on March 7, 2026, he was detained by a notification group from the TRC together with police officers and taken for mobilization-related procedures.

According to him, he did not undergo an actual medical examination: he did not communicate with MMC members, did not submit medical documentation, did not provide tests, and did not undergo mandatory examinations stipulated by the Regulation on Military Medical Examination.

Nevertheless, on the same day, he was declared fit for military service, after which the head of the TRC issued a mobilization call-up order, and the military unit issued an order to enroll him in the personnel lists.

What the court established

The re-registration for military service was illegal

The court found that the temporary military registration certificate contained valid entries recognizing the plaintiff as unfit for military service and his removal from the military register. The defendants did not provide any evidence that these decisions were canceled, reviewed, or that the military registration document was declared invalid.

At the same time, the TRC could not confirm the presence of the plaintiff’s application for registration, his personal appearance, or a decision to review the previous conclusion of unfitness.

The court also emphasized that the absence of properly preserved military registration documents at the TRC does not refute the validity of the issued military registration document and does not create legal grounds for re-registration.

The court further noted that the mere fact of entering data into the Unified State Register of conscripts, military personnel, and reservists does not prove the legality of such a decision, as the entries in the Register are derivative of the actions of the body that enters them.

Under these circumstances, the court recognized the plaintiff’s re-registration as unlawful.

The court found significant violations during the MMC

The court stressed that it did not assess the plaintiff’s medical diagnosis or substitute the military medical commission. The subject of verification was compliance with the medical examination procedure.

During the case review, the court found that the MMC certificate lacked the plaintiff’s signature acknowledging the conclusion, and the medical examination card did not contain his signature confirming the completeness of the provided health information.

Moreover, the case materials №520/8266/26 did not confirm that all mandatory laboratory and instrumental examinations stipulated by the Regulation on Military Medical Examination were conducted.

At the same time, the territorial recruitment center, where the MMC was supposedly to be conducted, officially informed the court that the plaintiff was not sent for the MMC and did not undergo such a commission there.

The court also noted that the MMC certificate listed only the diagnosis code Z02.3 ("Examination of conscripts during military service recruitment") without any assessment of the plaintiff’s previously established health condition and without explaining the reasons for changing the previous conclusion of unfitness.

Considering these circumstances, the court concluded that the defendants did not prove the legality of the decision declaring the plaintiff fit for military service, and therefore the MMC certificate is subject to cancellation.

The mobilization call-up order was canceled

The court noted that only military personnel or reservists with a valid conclusion of fitness for military service are subject to mobilization call-up.

Since the plaintiff’s re-registration was illegal and the MMC conclusion about his fitness was canceled, the court concluded that at the time of issuing the mobilization call-up order, the TRC had no legal grounds to consider the plaintiff as a military liable person, fit for military service, and subject to mobilization call-up.

The TRC’s argument about the absence of an official deferment for the plaintiff was rejected by the court. The court explained that the issue of deferment concerns persons who have the status of military liable, whereas in this case, the key point was that the plaintiff, according to the court, did not legally acquire such status.

The military unit was obliged to remove the plaintiff from the personnel lists

The military unit opposed the lawsuit, referring to the Supreme Court’s practice, according to which violations of certain mobilization procedures alone are not grounds for dismissing a serviceman.

However, the court noted that this case has different factual circumstances.

The plaintiff challenged the entire chain of decisions that led to his mobilization: re-registration for military service, the MMC conclusion, the mobilization call-up order, and the order of enrollment in the military unit.

At the same time, the court took into account the legal position of the Supreme Court in case №520/7954/22, according to which if it is established that a person from the outset did not belong to the category of citizens who could be lawfully called up for military service during mobilization, the court may cancel not only the call-up order but also the order of enrollment in the personnel lists and oblige the military unit to remove such a person from the lists.

Court decision

The Kharkiv District Administrative Court partially satisfied the claim.

The court recognized the actions of the TRC regarding the plaintiff’s re-registration as unlawful, canceled the MMC certificate declaring him fit for military service, the mobilization call-up order, and the military unit commander’s order enrolling the plaintiff in the personnel lists and appointing him to a position.

Additionally, the court obliged the military unit to remove the plaintiff from the personnel lists.

At the same time, the court refused to satisfy the claim regarding recognizing the TRC’s inaction in not removing the plaintiff from the military register as unlawful. The court noted that the plaintiff did not apply to the TRC with a request to correct military registration data or to remove him from the military register, and the lawyer’s inquiry was only aimed at obtaining information and copies of documents.

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