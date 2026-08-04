Man Achieved Cancellation of a 17 Thousand Hryvnia Fine from the Territorial Recruitment Center Due to Lack of Evidence of Summons Delivery

In the absence of proper evidence, the notification cannot be considered an established fact of committing an administrative offense.

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The Kolomyia City District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region canceled the decision of the territorial recruitment center imposing a fine on a military reservist for alleged failure to appear upon summons. The man was obliged to pay 17 thousand hryvnias, but the court recognized the decision as illegal due to the lack of evidence of proper notification about the summons.

Circumstances of the Case

As stated in the case materials No. 346/3023/26, the man applied to the court after funds were withdrawn from his bank account within the framework of enforcement proceedings.

The Territorial Recruitment Center explained that the summons was sent by registered mail to the military reservist’s registered address. However, the postal item was returned with a mark indicating the addressee was absent.

During the case hearing, representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center did not provide the court with a copy of the summons, confirmation of its dispatch, documents from the postal operator, or other evidence indicating proper notification of the man.

Moreover, the court noted discrepancies between the data in the protocol on the administrative offense and the decision on bringing to responsibility.

Court Decision

The court concluded that in the absence of evidence of receipt or proper notification of the summons, it is impossible to confirm the fact of an administrative offense. The Territorial Recruitment Center’s decision was canceled, and the proceedings in the case were closed.

The court also noted that it is the authority’s responsibility to prove the legality of its decision. Since the Territorial Recruitment Center did not confirm the fact of proper notification of the citizen, the court found no grounds for the fine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Odesa District Administrative Court partially satisfied a citizen’s lawsuit against territorial recruitment and social support centers, National Police units, and other defendants. The court recognized some actions of the Territorial Recruitment Center as illegal, canceled a fine of 17,000 hryvnias, ordered a reconsideration of the plaintiff’s appeal, and awarded him 5,000 hryvnias in moral damages.

The citizen filed a lawsuit requesting to recognize the inactivity of the territorial recruitment and social support center as unlawful. This inactivity involved the illegal initiation of a wanted status against him despite having a valid deferment from mobilization, failure to take measures to cancel this status for about 100 days (from December 22, 2025, to March 31, 2026, inclusive), and failure to respond to a statement dated February 11, 2026, within the legally established timeframe.