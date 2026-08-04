Man with a reservation accused of attempting to illegally cross the border into Romania: what the court decided

The mere fact of being near the border was not recognized by the court as evidence of an attempt to illegally leave Ukraine.

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The Storozhynets District Court of Chernivtsi region closed the proceedings in the case concerning a man whom border guards tried to hold administratively liable for an alleged attempt to illegally cross the state border outside a checkpoint. The court concluded that the case materials do not confirm the occurrence of the event or the composition of an administrative offense, and the mere fact of the person being 35 km away from the state border does not indicate an intention to cross it illegally.

Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials, 723/3184/26, on July 6, 2026, border guards drew up a protocol against the citizen under part 1 of article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO). It stated that the man was detained in the area of responsibility of one of the border service departments in Chernivtsi region for an attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine into Romania outside established checkpoints.

The man did not appear at the court hearing but submitted a request for the case to be considered in his absence. He did not admit guilt and explained that he had no intention to illegally cross the state border and did not perform any actions aimed at this. The case materials also contained information about his reservation in the "Reserve+" application.

Court’s position

After examining the case materials, the court noted that liability under part 1 of article 204-1 CUAO arises, in particular, for an attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine, and such actions can only be committed with direct intent.

At the same time, the court pointed out that the content of the protocol on the administrative offense does not indicate what specific active or passive actions the man took to illegally cross the state border. The protocol contained only an assertion about the alleged attempt to cross but did not specify what exactly it consisted of.

The court also noted that the mere fact of the person being 35 km away from the state border does not indicate an intention to cross it illegally. Moreover, the case materials confirmed the man’s reservation in "Reserve+".

Evaluating the available evidence, the court concluded that it does not confirm the commission of an administrative offense under part 1 of article 204-1 CUAO.

Court decision

The Storozhynets District Court closed the proceedings in the case based on point 1 of part 1 of article 247 CUAO. The court concluded that the case materials do not confirm the occurrence of the event or the composition of an administrative offense.

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