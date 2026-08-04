  1. Judicial Practice

Border guard helped draft dodgers escape abroad for money — court delivered verdict

20:01, 4 August 2026
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At least five people illegally left the country using other people's documents.
Border guard helped draft dodgers escape abroad for money — court delivered verdict
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The Staryi Sambir District Court of Lviv region delivered a verdict to a border service inspector accused of organizing the illegal transfer of men across the state border using other people’s documents. The court sentenced him to five years in prison but released him from serving the sentence with a probation period.

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Circumstances of the case

According to case materials No. 455/1034/26, a native of Volyn region served at the "Nyzhankovychi–Malkhovychi" checkpoint in December 2025.

Having access to the e-BorderControl software, the border guard entered false information about men crossing the border. According to the investigation, thanks to this scheme, at least five people illegally left Ukraine using other persons' documents. For each "client," the inspector, as established by the investigation, received 5,000 US dollars.

Law enforcement also identified other participants in the scheme. Their cases are being considered separately. Maksym K. himself reached a plea agreement with the prosecutor and agreed to provide incriminating testimony about possible accomplices.

In addition, he committed to transferring 700,000 hryvnias to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About 200,000 hryvnias of bail paid for him during the case consideration will also be directed to help the military.

Court decision

The court approved the agreement and found the border guard guilty. He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment with a prohibition for 3 years to hold positions and engage in activities related to the passage of people and vehicles through the checkpoints of the State Border Service.

At the same time, the court released him from actual serving of the sentence, establishing a two-year probation period.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Supreme Court overturned the verdict against a man sentenced to three years imprisonment for draft evasion and closed the criminal proceedings. The court established that in 1999 the man was declared unfit for military service due to health reasons and "removed from military registration." The court concluded that this wording effectively means exclusion from military registration.

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