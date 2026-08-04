Agreements or a notarized contract between parents are insufficient to establish the fact of independent child-rearing — Supreme Court

What circumstances need to be proven to establish the fact of independent child-rearing and when the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center can appeal such a decision.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Civil Cassation Court of the Supreme Court confirmed that the separate residence of parents and the determination of the child’s place of residence with one of them does not by itself mean that this parent independently raises and supports the child. Such a fact cannot be established solely based on an agreement between the parents or a notarized contract, but requires proof of circumstances indicating the other parent’s failure to fulfill their duties or the existence of legal facts affecting the scope of their parental rights.

Moreover, the Supreme Court confirmed that the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center may be a proper party to appeal a decision establishing the fact of independent child-rearing if such a decision potentially affects the issue of granting a deferment from mobilization or exemption from military service.

Case circumstances

A man filed a lawsuit seeking divorce, determination of the minor daughter’s place of residence with him, and establishment of the fact that he independently raises and supports the child.

The spouses had effectively ceased cohabitation, and there was no dispute between the parents regarding the child’s place of residence. They concluded a notarized agreement under which the daughter was to live with the father, and also agreed on the order of her support and the exercise of parental rights and duties by the parent living separately.

The court of first instance fully satisfied the claim. It dissolved the marriage, determined the child’s place of residence with the father, and established the fact of her independent upbringing and support by the father, based on the fact that these circumstances were not contested by the parties. The court also noted that establishing such a fact is necessary, in particular, for arranging social benefits, changing the child’s place of residence, and her movement with the father without the mother’s separate documented consent.

After this decision, the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, which was not a party to the case, filed an appeal.

The appellate court upheld the decisions on divorce and determination of the child’s place of residence but overturned the part of the decision establishing the fact of independent child-rearing and support and denied this claim. The court concluded that the father did not prove that the mother failed to fulfill her parental duties, and the mere fact of the child living with him does not confirm this. At the same time, the appellate court recognized that the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center has the right to appeal the decision as it could potentially affect the enforcement of military duty legislation.

What the Supreme Court decided

The Civil Cassation Court left the appellate court’s ruling unchanged.

The Supreme Court agreed that the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center may be a proper party to appeal in such cases. The court noted that if a person liable for military service files a claim to establish the fact of independent child-rearing during martial law and general mobilization, and such a fact may potentially affect the issue of granting a deferment from conscription or exemption from military service, the decision concerns the state’s interests in the field of military duty enforcement. Under such circumstances, the military administration body has the right to appeal.

Regarding the claim to establish the fact of independent child-rearing, the Supreme Court emphasized that the mere residence of the child with one parent does not mean that this parent exercises sole upbringing.

Family law is based on the equality of rights and duties of mother and father regarding the child. Divorce or separate residence of parents does not terminate or limit these rights and duties unless otherwise established by law or court decision.

The Supreme Court stressed that to establish the fact of independent child-rearing, the mere residence of the child with one parent is insufficient. It is necessary to prove circumstances indicating the other parent’s failure to fulfill their duties or the existence of legal facts affecting the scope of their parental rights. Moreover, the fact of sole upbringing cannot be established solely on the basis of an agreement between parents or a notarized contract, as it directly affects the rights of the other parent and the child.

In case No. 725/8708/25, the courts only established that the child lives with the father. At the same time, the case materials contained no evidence that the mother evades her parental duties or completely ceased participating in the daughter’s upbringing.

The Supreme Court also agreed with the appellate court’s conclusion that under the established circumstances, the claim was aimed at creating legal grounds that could potentially be used to obtain a deferment from mobilization or exemption from military service. The court emphasized that private-law mechanisms cannot be used to create prejudicial decisions in public-law relations or to avoid fulfilling legally established duties.

Legal position

The Civil Cassation Court confirmed the established practice of the Supreme Court, according to which determining the child’s place of residence with one parent does not by itself confirm the fact of independent upbringing. Separate residence of the mother or father also does not mean termination of their parental rights and duties.

The court noted that the fact of independent upbringing can only be established by proper evidence of the other parent’s failure to fulfill their duties or the existence of legal facts affecting the scope of their parental rights. At the same time, the military administration body, in particular the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, may be a party entitled to appeal such a decision if it potentially affects the enforcement of legislation on military duty, mobilization, or military service.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook, on Instagram and on X to stay informed about the most important events.