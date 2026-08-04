How to Return Real Estate Sold Without Proper Rights — Position of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court

A lawful and effective way to protect the property rights of the customer on a construction object in case of their dispute or non-recognition is a claim for recognition of property rights to the disputed architectural object and recovery of one's property (property rights) from unlawful possession by another.

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In case of dispute or non-recognition of the customer’s property rights to the property under construction, the customer has the right to protection by filing a claim for recognition of their property rights to the entire property (architectural object) or its part and recovery of their property (property rights) from unlawful possession by another person (Articles 388, 392 of the Civil Code of Ukraine).

On the other hand, the method of protecting rights by declaring the contract of alienation of the disputed real estate (chain of transactions) invalid is not only ineffective but may also lead to disproportionate and unjustified interference with the rights of a third party (the last possessor).

These conclusions were reached by the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Case Details

In this case, the dispute concerned the protection of the property rights of a limited liability company — the construction customer — for a non-residential premises located in a shopping center, completed in construction but not accepted into operation.

The construction customer filed a rescission claim (to declare the purchase and sale agreements of the disputed premises invalid), considering the actions of the servicing cooperative unlawful, which, based on subsequently annulled documents, acquired the status of construction customer, took actions to accept the object into operation, registered ownership rights to the shopping center, and sold individual premises, including the disputed one, to third parties.

The court of first instance satisfied the claim, but the appellate court overturned this decision and denied the claim, indicating the ineffectiveness of the plaintiff’s chosen method of protection.

When reviewing the case, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court first noted that according to the legislation, the construction customer who has the right to use the land plot, before the state registration of ownership rights to the completed and accepted object, is the owner of the materials used in the construction process and the holder of property rights to the future real estate object.

After completion of construction and acceptance of the object into operation, these property rights transform into ownership rights subject to state registration.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court concluded that the emergence of ownership rights to newly created real estate is conditioned not by the status of the subjects involved in creating the new thing but by their compliance with the sequential legal composition defined by Articles 331, 415, 876 of the Civil Code of Ukraine. In the absence of contractual transfer of property rights to other persons (e.g., investors), the primary owner of the construction result is the customer who has a real right to the land plot and authority to carry out construction.

The legal status of the subjects of legal relations (in particular, the customer, developer, or investor) is not a decisive criterion for choosing the proper method of protecting the violated right. The key factor for applying the appropriate protection tool is the grounds for the emergence of property rights based on the fact of creating a new thing (Article 331 of the Civil Code of Ukraine). If the relevant subject ensured compliance with the legally established procedure for erecting the object and/or retained the scope of property rights to it, they are the original acquirer of ownership rights to such property.

If the customer’s property rights to the property under construction are disputed or not recognized, the customer has the right to protection by filing a claim for recognition of their property rights to the entire property (architectural object) or its part and recovery of their property (property rights) from unlawful possession by another person (Articles 388, 392 of the Civil Code of Ukraine).

This approach allows the court not only to restore the legal status of the original owner but also to properly assess the behavior of the acquirer, ensuring a fair balance between the interests of the parties and proportionality of interference with ownership rights.

On the other hand, the method of protecting rights by declaring the contract of alienation of the disputed real estate (chain of transactions) invalid is not only ineffective but may also lead to disproportionate and unjustified interference with the rights of a third party (the last possessor). Granting such claims without applying the vindication mechanism effectively nullifies the principle of legal certainty and protection of legitimate expectations of a bona fide acquirer.

Considering the above, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court amended the appellate court’s ruling, restating its reasoning part in the wording of its decision, and left the other parts unchanged.

Ruling of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court dated July 23, 2026, in case No. 727/6125/23.

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