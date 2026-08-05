SC: The appointment of a repeated expert examination depends on the court's assessment, not only on the defense's request

The defense requested a repeated expert examination in a murder case, but the Supreme Court explained when the court may refuse.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The mere fact that the defense party submits a motion for a repeated expert examination does not mean that the court is obliged to appoint it.

The decision on appointing a repeated expert examination upon the defense’s motion is at the court’s discretion — that is, the court itself decides whether there are lawful grounds for this.

Case details

A man was convicted of intentional murder under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code.

In the cassation appeal, the defense counsel stated that he had filed a motion to appoint a comprehensive forensic medical examination, given that after the expert’s interrogation in the first instance court, significant contradictions were found in the expert’s conclusions regarding the cause of the victim’s death, which could be resolved by appointing a repeated examination. However, according to the defense counsel, the courts unjustifiably refused to appoint the examination.

The Supreme Court agreed with this approach.

Reasoning of the Supreme Court’s position

The panel of judges of the Criminal Cassation Chamber indicated that the decision on appointing a repeated expert examination upon the defense’s motion is at the court’s discretion.

As seen from the case materials, the defense counsel submitted a motion to the court to appoint a comprehensive commission forensic medical examination, justifying it by the fact that the conclusions of the already conducted forensic medical examinations contained information about several bodily injuries that caused the victim’s death. Considering this motion in accordance with the procedure provided by Article 350 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the appellate court agreed with the local court’s conclusion about the absence of the grounds stipulated in Article 332 of the Criminal Procedure Code, given that the conclusions of the forensic medical examination and the additional forensic medical examination, as well as the expert’s interrogation in court, who provided exhaustive answers to the questions posed, including those indicated in his conclusions, did not require conducting a comprehensive forensic medical examination.

The appellate court, refusing to satisfy the defense counsel’s motion, reached a reasoned conclusion that the conclusion of the additional forensic medical examination, along with other expert conclusions and in combination with other evidence in the case, was examined by the court to resolve the criminal proceedings on the merits, and therefore the appellate court did not see grounds for appointing a comprehensive commission forensic medical examination.

Ruling of the panel of judges of the Third Judicial Chamber of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court dated 03.06.2026 in case No. 501/1388/22 (proceeding No. 51-349km26).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram, X to stay informed about the most important events.