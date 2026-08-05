The Military Commissariat Illegally Drafted a Man with an Active Deferment: Court Awarded 40 Thousand UAH in Moral Compensation

The man proved in court that he was drafted despite having an active deferment and obtained the right to compensation for moral damages.

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The Uzhhorod City District Court of Zakarpattia region partially satisfied the claim of a man who was drafted into military service despite having an active deferment from mobilization. The court concluded that the very fact of the illegal draft caused the plaintiff moral suffering, and therefore the state must pay him 40,000 UAH in moral damage compensation.

At the same time, the court emphasized that the illegality of the draft had already been established by another court decision that came into legal force, so this circumstance did not require repeated proof. However, the court recognized the claimed compensation amount of over 101,000 UAH as excessive and determined its size based on the principles of reasonableness, fairness, and proportionality.

Circumstances of the Case

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding the state pay 101,458 UAH in moral damages, arguing that he was illegally drafted into military service despite having an active deferment from mobilization. Earlier, the Zakarpattia District Administrative Court had already recognized as unlawful and canceled the military commissariat’s order to draft him and the military unit’s order to enroll him in the personnel, as well as ordered his removal from the list of servicemen.

The plaintiff stated that he had an active deferment from mobilization until November 25, 2025, as a person raising a child with a disability. He repeatedly submitted documents confirming his right to deferment to the military commissariat. According to him, during delivery to the commissariat, he informed the staff about the deferment and showed relevant documents, including information from the "Reserve+" app, but this was ignored. One of the claims was also that he was held in the commissariat premises for 11 days. After the draft, the man was forced to serve in the military for more than three months, although later another military-medical commission recognized him unfit for military service due to illnesses that, according to their conclusion, existed before mobilization.

Additionally, the plaintiff claimed that the illegal draft caused him significant emotional distress, deterioration of psychological state, fear of being drafted again, the need for prolonged legal defense of his rights, and worry for his mother who required outside care and for his underage son with a disability. Based on these circumstances, he requested compensation of over 101,000 UAH for moral damages.

Defendant’s Position

The military commissariat’s representative requested the claim be denied. He noted, in particular, that the allegations of illegal detention at the commissariat effectively contain accusations of a criminal offense, but there is no conviction of officials.

The defendant also argued that the plaintiff did not provide sufficient evidence of deterioration of his mental or physical condition, nor a causal link between his suffering and the actions of the commissariat, and that calculating moral damages based on the minimum wage is not provided for by law.

What the Court Established

The court in case 308/5059/26 noted that the administrative court decision establishing the illegality of the plaintiff’s draft during mobilization has come into legal force. According to the principle of res judicata, these circumstances do not require repeated proof in the civil case.

The court also established that at the time of the draft, the plaintiff had an active deferment from mobilization. The right to it was confirmed by documents and reflected in the "Reserve+" app. At the same time, the commissariat staff did not properly verify the information about the deferment, which led to the unlawful draft.

Why the Court Awarded Moral Damages

The court referred to Articles 23, 1167, 1173, and 1174 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, the Constitution of Ukraine, the practice of the Supreme Court, and the European Court of Human Rights.

The decision states that a violation of human rights by a state body can cause moral damage even in the absence of medical documents confirming health disorders. The court concluded that the illegal draft led to a change in the plaintiff’s usual way of life, stress, psychological discomfort, disruption of normal life connections, and other negative experiences.

The court separately noted that in such legal relations, there is a presumption of moral damage caused by illegal actions of a state authority. Therefore, the burden of disproving the existence of such damage lies with the defendant, not just relying on the absence of medical certificates or other evidence of emotional suffering.

Why the Court Did Not Award Over 100 Thousand UAH

The court disagreed with the plaintiff’s calculation, which determined the amount of moral damages by analogy with the provisions of Law No. 266/94-VR regarding compensation for illegal actions of inquiry, investigation, prosecution, or court bodies.

According to the court, Ukrainian legislation does not establish fixed minimum or maximum amounts of moral damage compensation in cases of illegal draft during mobilization. Its amount is determined individually, taking into account the nature of the violation, the duration of negative consequences, and the principles of reasonableness, fairness, and proportionality.

Considering the established illegality of the draft, the duration of forced changes in the plaintiff’s life, and the fact that the court’s decision recognizing the draft as illegal is itself a form of satisfaction, the court deemed 40,000 UAH a fair amount of compensation and denied the rest of the claims.

The court also noted that the proper defendant in such disputes is the state, not the territorial body of the State Treasury Service, so it denied claims against the Main Department of the State Treasury in Zakarpattia region.

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