Can Blood Be Taken from an Unconscious Driver after an Accident without Consent – What the Supreme Court Says

If after an accident with victims the driver is unconscious, a medical institution can lawfully take their blood for testing for alcohol or drugs.

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If a driver is unconscious after an accident and there are fatalities or injuries in the accident, medical personnel can take blood samples from them to test for alcohol or drugs without their consent. Provided that this procedure is conducted in accordance with legal requirements, the obtained results are admissible evidence in criminal proceedings. This was indicated by the Supreme Court.

Since taking blood samples from a defendant who is unconscious to establish intoxication, given the circumstances of the accident, was mandatory, conducted based on an investigator’s order, in a healthcare facility by a medical worker, the defendant’s rights during the collection of biological samples were not violated, and there are no grounds to declare the protocol and expert conclusion inadmissible.

Case Details

A man was convicted of driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused a traffic accident under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code.

In the cassation appeal, the defense argued that the lower courts unjustifiably rejected the defense’s arguments about the inadmissibility of evidence confirming the defendant’s intoxication.

The Supreme Court upheld the decisions of the lower courts.

What the Supreme Court Said

The panel of judges of the Criminal Cassation Court noted that according to the Instruction on the procedure for detecting signs of alcohol, drug, or other intoxication or being under the influence of medications that reduce attention and reaction speed in vehicle drivers, approved on November 9, 2015, by order No. 1452/735 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Health:

in case of an accident resulting in fatalities or injuries, conducting an intoxication examination of participants in the accident is mandatory in a healthcare facility (Clause 8, Section I);

if the driver involved in the accident is unconscious or severely injured, urine testing (or other biological material if urine collection is impossible) and blood testing for alcohol, narcotic, or psychotropic substances must be conducted in the healthcare facility where they are taken (Clause 13, Section III).

In the criminal proceedings against the defendant, the courts established that:

taking blood samples from the defendant to establish intoxication, given the accident circumstances, was mandatory, conducted based on an investigator’s order, in a healthcare facility by a medical worker in accordance with the Instruction; therefore, the defendant’s rights during the biological sample collection were not violated, and there are no grounds to declare the protocol and expert conclusion inadmissible;

testing the blood of the defendant, who was unconscious, for alcohol content also complies with the mentioned regulatory act;

taking biological samples from the defendant without the presence of witnesses does not indicate a violation of the requirements of Part 3 of Article 245 and Article 241 of the Criminal Procedure Code in their interrelation, nor the provisions of Part 7 of Article 223 of this Code.

At the same time, the courts examined the defense’s arguments regarding discrepancies in the protocol and expert conclusion and their impact on the admissibility of this evidence and found them unsubstantiated given the legality of the biological blood sample collection procedure as a whole.

Resolution of the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court dated 16.06.2026 in case No. 143/612/24 (proceeding No. 51-237km26).

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