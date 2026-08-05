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Critical statements about a judge are not grounds for returning an appeal complaint by themselves — Supreme Court

16:53, 5 August 2026
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Returning an appeal complaint due to criticism of a judge is inadmissible if it does not contain obscene or clearly offensive language.
Critical statements about a judge are not grounds for returning an appeal complaint by themselves — Supreme Court
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The Civil Cassation Court as part of the Supreme Court concluded that critical statements regarding the legality and validity of a court decision by themselves do not indicate abuse of procedural rights if the procedural document does not contain obscene language, swear words, or clearly offensive statements. Depriving a person of the right to appellate review solely because of a harsh form of criticism under such circumstances is disproportionate.

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Circumstances of the case

In case 146/561/21, the plaintiff applied to the court with a request to recognize the writ of execution as unenforceable. The court of first instance denied her request, after which she filed an appeal complaint.

However, the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal did not proceed to consider the arguments of the complaint. The court found that the applicant abused procedural rights because in the appeal complaint she referred to the judge of the first instance as a "court employee" and a "person," and also stated that the judge made a number of mistakes and did not have the appropriate specialization. According to the appellate court, such statements exceeded permissible criticism and indicated disrespect for the court, so the appeal complaint was returned.

Disagreeing with this decision, the applicant filed a cassation complaint to the Supreme Court.

What the Supreme Court decided

The Civil Cassation Court canceled the decision of the appellate court.

The Supreme Court reminded that the right to appellate review is part of the right to a fair trial guaranteed by Article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. Therefore, a person cannot be deprived of the opportunity to challenge a court decision without sufficient grounds.

The Civil Cassation Court noted that the Supreme Court’s practice allows recognizing abuse of procedural rights in cases where procedural documents contain obscene language, swear words, offensive or humiliating statements about the court or other participants in the process. However, in this case, such circumstances were absent.

Analyzing the content of the appeal complaint, the Supreme Court established that the applicant expressed critical remarks regarding the legality and validity of the first instance court’s decision and referred to the judge as a "court employee." At the same time, the complaint did not contain obscene language, swear words, or statements that were rude or clearly offensive towards the court or other participants in the process.

According to the conclusion of the Civil Cassation Court, the degree of criticism allowed by the applicant did not correspond to such a severe procedural response measure as depriving her of the constitutionally guaranteed right to appellate review of the court decision. Therefore, there were no grounds to recognize the submission of the appeal complaint as abuse of procedural rights.

The Supreme Court satisfied the cassation complaint and canceled the decision of the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal, which returned the appeal complaint. At the same time, the Civil Cassation Court separately noted that it did not refer the case to the appellate court to resolve the issue of opening appellate proceedings, since after the challenged decision, the appellate court had already refused to open appellate proceedings in this case.

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