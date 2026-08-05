In Kyiv, a man was convicted for evading mobilization despite having a deferment

On the day of receiving the summons, he consulted a psychiatrist and later received an official deferment after being employed at an enterprise.

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The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv found a local resident guilty of evading conscription during mobilization and sentenced him to five years in prison. Despite the fact that the man later received a deferment, the court concluded that this does not exempt him from responsibility for the previously committed offense.

According to the case materials No. 756/2844/26, in January 2023 the man independently arrived at the territorial recruitment center to update his military registration data. After passing the military-medical commission, he was declared fit for military service and was handed a mobilization order and a summons to report to the military unit. He refused to accept the documents, which was recorded in an official act in the presence of witnesses.

During the court hearing, the accused stated that on the day the summons was handed to him, he consulted a psychiatrist and later, after being employed at an enterprise, received an official deferment. He also referred to family circumstances and the need to care for relatives.

The court noted that during the military-medical commission, the man did not report any mental health issues, and the cited family circumstances did not entitle him to a postponement from mobilization according to the law.

As a result of the case review, the man was found guilty under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Before the verdict came into legal force, his preventive measure was changed to detention, and he was taken into custody in the courtroom. The court specifically emphasized that the deferment received more than a year after refusing mobilization does not cancel criminal liability for the previously committed offense.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Bershad District Court of Vinnytsia region found a local resident guilty of evading conscription during mobilization. The man was sentenced to four years in prison but was released from serving the sentence with a probation period of two years. On July 9, 2024, the military-medical commission recognized the conscript fit for service in rear units, territorial recruitment centers and registration points, training centers, medical units, logistics units, communications, operational support, and security units.