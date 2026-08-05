The tax authority recalculated 90 million UAH to the company based on information found on the internet – the Supreme Court canceled the taxes

The Supreme Court upheld the court of first instance, which noted that the conclusions of the inspection report are assumptions not supported by proper evidence, and the taxpayer provided a sufficient amount of primary documents confirming the reality of business transactions.

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The Supreme Court clarified that the tax authority cannot recognize business transactions as fictitious solely because it found information on the internet about the "inactive" status of a non-resident company. If the taxpayer has properly executed documents and the tax authority has not proven otherwise with official evidence, the tax recalculation is illegal.

The Supreme Court noted that the conclusions of the controlling body about the unreality of the taxpayer’s business transactions with non-resident counterparties cannot be based solely on information from unofficial internet sources regarding the status of such companies. In the presence of properly executed primary documents, confirmation of the registration of non-residents, their business activities, and settlements through banking institutions, the tax authority is obliged to prove the unreality of business transactions with proper and admissible evidence. Assumptions and unverified information from the internet cannot be grounds for recalculating tax liabilities and applying penalties.

Case details

Following a documentary planned on-site inspection, the tax authority concluded the unreality of the taxpayer’s business transactions with non-resident companies (Seychelles and Georgia), to which the company provided maritime agency services for sea vessels in 2023–2024. Based on the inspection report, the controlling body issued tax notices-decisions, recalculating over 90 million UAH of profit tax to the company and applying penalties for failure to issue and register VAT invoices totaling over 20 million UAH. The tax authority concluded that the non-residents did not actually conduct activities, citing information from open internet sources indicating that the non-resident companies had "inactive" status or "information unavailable." According to the tax authority, the funds received from non-residents were not related to agency services and therefore are subject to taxation as other income.

The taxpayer argued that all transactions are real, confirmed by properly executed primary documents (nominations, disbursement accounts, manifests, bills of lading, bank statements, etc.) containing mandatory details, as well as evidence of registration and activity of the non-residents (registration certificates, certificates, bank letters).

The Odesa District Administrative Court, by decision dated October 27, 2025, satisfied the claim, recognizing the challenged tax notices-decisions as unlawful. The court of first instance indicated that the conclusions of the inspection report are assumptions not supported by proper evidence, and the taxpayer provided a sufficient amount of primary documents confirming the reality of business transactions.

The Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the court of first instance and dismissed the claim. The appellate court concluded that information from internet sources about the inactive status of non-residents is sufficient to recognize the transactions as questionable for taxation.

The Supreme Court satisfied the cassation appeal, canceled the contested court decision, and upheld the decision of the court of first instance.

Supreme Court assessment

For tax accounting purposes, the determining factor is the real nature of the business transaction and the actual occurrence of its legal and economic consequences, not formal assumptions about the counterparty’s activity or information from unofficial sources. Information obtained from open internet resources, informational sites, or other unofficial sources by itself is not proper and sufficient evidence of the unreality of business transactions or the absence of counterparty activity. Such data are auxiliary and indicative in nature and should be verified by obtaining official information from legally prescribed sources.

The controlling body is obliged to prove the legality of the decision made and the unreality of business transactions. Such circumstances must be confirmed by proper, admissible, reliable, and sufficient evidence, not assumptions, probable conclusions, or unverified information. Proper confirmation of the reality of business transactions is primary documents executed in accordance with legal requirements and containing sufficient information about the content of the transaction, its volume, participants, and results of execution. In the absence of justified objections to such documents, they have priority evidentiary value in resolving tax disputes.

The provision by the taxpayer of properly executed primary documents, documents regarding the legal status of the counterparty, as well as evidence of actual performance of transactions and settlements, is sufficient grounds to confirm the reality of business relations if the controlling body has not proven otherwise in the manner prescribed by law. Under such circumstances, conclusions about unjustified formation of tax indicators cannot be based solely on unconfirmed doubts about the counterparty’s activity. In case of doubts about the activity of a non-resident counterparty, the controlling body is obliged to take measures prescribed by law to obtain reliable information, including through international exchange of tax information or contacting competent authorities of the relevant foreign state.

Supreme Court ruling dated June 2, 2026, in case No. 420/21469/25.

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