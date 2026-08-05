The serviceman was not discharged after the contract ended — the court recognized part of the decision as illegal

The serviceman's contract, concluded during martial law, ended and he did not want to continue service.

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The Lviv District Administrative Court recognized as unlawful the decision of the military unit’s commission that refused the serviceman discharge after the contract term expired. The unit was obliged to reconsider his application and make a decision taking into account the court’s conclusions.

Circumstances of the case

According to the case materials № 380/11180/26, the serviceman signed a three-year contract at the end of 2022 to serve in the National Guard of Ukraine. After the contract expired, he submitted an application for discharge, but the military unit refused him.

Representatives of the unit explained their position by stating that the serviceman should have submitted the discharge application three months before the contract ended. Due to the missed deadline, the military believed the contract was automatically extended.

Judge Zoryana Lun of the Lviv District Administrative Court noted that although the serviceman did submit the application late, this does not automatically mean his service was extended.

According to the court’s conclusion, after the contract term ended, no new contract was signed with the serviceman as required by law. At the same time, the decision to extend the service was made after the discharge application was submitted.

What the court decided

The court concluded that the serviceman has the right to be discharged as a person who signed a contract during martial law. The lawsuit was partially satisfied: the military unit’s commission decision refusing discharge was canceled.

Now the military unit must reconsider the serviceman’s application and make a new decision. The court’s ruling can still be appealed.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Supreme Court, in a panel of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, considered case № 140/34973/23 regarding the discharge of a serviceman of the State Border Guard Service during martial law due to the entry into force of a guilty verdict. The dispute concerned whether the mere fact of sentencing to imprisonment is grounds for discharge if the person was simultaneously exempted from serving the sentence with probation.