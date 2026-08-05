Soldier died from bilateral pneumonia on duty: court ordered to pay family 15 million UAH

The Ministry of Defense refused payment, considering that assistance is due only in case of death from injury, but the appellate court sided with the soldier's family.

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The family of a serviceman who died from an illness, the causal link of which to military service was established by the military medical commission, has the right to a one-time financial assistance provided by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168. This conclusion was reached by the Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal, partially satisfying the claim of the deceased soldier’s wife.

Circumstances of the case

The wife of a mobilized serviceman applied to the court after the death of her husband, who had been serving in the military since February 2022, repeatedly taking direct part in combat operations, and in March 2024 died from bilateral pneumonia. An official investigation established that the death resulted from an illness contracted during military service and was not related to alcohol, drug or toxic intoxication, criminal offense, or intentional self-harm. The Military Medical Commission determined that the illness that caused death and the cause of death were related to military service.

Despite this, the Ministry of Defense Commission returned the documents for revision and did not assign the one-time financial assistance under Cabinet Resolution No. 168, considering that the soldier’s death resulted from illness, not injury, concussion, trauma, or disability. In addition, the woman was denied the status of a family member of a serviceman who died during military service, citing toxicology test results. The plaintiff explained that the detected substances were components of medications administered to her husband during treatment.

She also requested to change the wording in the Military Medical Commission’s resolution from "the illness that caused death and the cause of death are related to military service" to "related to the defense of the Fatherland," believing that such wording was necessary to receive payment under Resolution No. 168.

What the appellate court decided

The appellate court refused to change the wording of the regional Military Medical Commission’s resolution. The panel of judges noted that after the complaint was reviewed by the Central Military Medical Commission, its resolution became the final administrative act determining the causal link between the illness and the death of the serviceman and could be subject to judicial appeal. Since the Central Military Medical Commission’s decision was not the subject of the claim in this case, the court had no legal grounds to review the regional commission’s resolution or assess the Central Commission’s resolution.

At the same time, the panel disagreed with the Ministry of Defense’s position on refusing to assign the one-time financial assistance.

After analyzing the Law "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Their Families," Cabinet Resolution No. 168, and the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise No. 402, the appellate court noted that the wording of Resolution No. 168, effective at the time of the serviceman’s death, did not explicitly provide for death from illness as a separate basis for the one-time assistance payment of 15 million UAH, but also did not limit the right to such assistance only to cases of death from injury, concussion, trauma, or disability.

The court stated that Law No. 2011-XII explicitly provides for the possibility of assigning one-time financial assistance in case of a serviceman’s death due to illness related to the performance of duties or military service. The decisive factor is the causal link established by the military medical commission between the death and military service, not just the nature of the immediate cause of death.

The panel also emphasized that the legislation uses the terms "death" and "fatality" as grounds for assigning one-time assistance without legally distinguishing between them based on the cause of death, and therefore the court cannot independently introduce such criteria.

Since in this case the Military Medical Commission established a causal link between the illness and military service, and the serviceman was performing tasks to ensure the defense of the state during martial law at the time of death, the appellate court concluded that the wife has the right to the one-time financial assistance provided by Cabinet Resolution No. 168.

Which decisions the court canceled

The Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal recognized as unlawful and canceled the Ministry of Defense Commission’s decision to return documents for revision regarding the assignment of one-time financial assistance. The court also obliged the Ministry of Defense to assign and pay the serviceman’s wife the one-time financial assistance amount provided by Cabinet Resolution No. 168, in equal share with other family members.

Additionally, the appellate court recognized as unlawful and canceled the decision to refuse the plaintiff the status of a family member of a serviceman who died during military service. At the same time, the first instance court’s decision regarding the request to change the wording of the Military Medical Commission’s resolution was left unchanged.

In case No. 400/1236/25, the appellate court concluded that a serviceman’s death from illness does not exclude the family’s right to receive assistance provided by Cabinet Resolution No. 168 if the military medical commission established a causal link between the illness and the performance or passage of military service.

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