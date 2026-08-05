Lviv resident installed balconies on an architectural monument without permits — court ordered the extension to be dismantled

After violations were discovered, the owner was issued an order to remove the unauthorized changes.

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The Lviv District Administrative Court obliged the apartment owner to dismantle the unauthorized balcony installed on a building that is an architectural monument at 3 Lychakivska Street, Lviv.

As reported by the Lviv City Council on August 5, during an inspection, specialists from the Office for the Protection of Cultural Heritage discovered illegal reconstruction in the building. The owner of one of the apartments expanded the balcony in the inner courtyard and installed a new balcony on the main facade of the building without the necessary approvals.

After documenting the violations, the city council issued an order to the apartment owner demanding the removal of the unauthorized changes. However, the requirements were not fulfilled, after which the Office for the Protection of Cultural Heritage appealed to the court.

The court satisfied the claim of the Lviv City Council. The owner was obliged to bring the balcony in the inner courtyard into compliance with the approved floor plan, dismantle the illegal balcony on the main facade, and also compensate court costs.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the balcony is an integral part of the apartment, meaning it is not an independent real estate object, and therefore there are no legal grounds to recognize ownership rights to the disputed balcony as a separate property object.