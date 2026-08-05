Refusal to Open Cassation Proceedings — Review of Current Practice of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court

The review contains an analysis of the practice of applying cassation filters, features of appeals in bankruptcy cases, and approaches to assessing abuse of procedural rights.

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The Supreme Court has published a review based on an analysis of judicial practice and court statistics concerning rulings by the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court that refused to open cassation proceedings during the first half of 2026.

The thematic review includes:

A statistical analysis of court decisions made by the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court in the first half of 2026, resulting from the consideration of procedural requests submitted without meeting the requirements for opening cassation proceedings.

An analysis of the practice of applying procedural cassation filters, taking into account the practice of the European Court of Human Rights and European standards of access to court.

Features of cassation appeals against court decisions in bankruptcy cases.

An analysis of the Commercial Cassation Court of the Supreme Court’s rulings regarding the abuse of procedural rights.

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