Court, psychiatric examination, and guardianship: what you need to know about declaring a person legally incapable

Declaring a person legally incapable is possible only through the court and with sufficient evidence, including a forensic psychiatric examination.

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A person who, due to a chronic mental disorder, is unable to understand the significance of their actions or control them may be declared legally incapable exclusively by a court decision. This mechanism ensures the protection of their rights and lawful interests. This was reported by the Coordination Center for Legal Aid Provision.

In what cases can a person be declared legally incapable

A person can be declared legally incapable if, as a result of a chronic, persistent mental disorder, they are unable to understand the significance of their actions and/or control them.

Sufficient grounds and evidence are required for this, including a forensic psychiatric examination, medical conclusion, witness testimonies, and other materials.

The decision to declare a person legally incapable can only be made by a court.

Who has the right to apply to the court

An application to declare a person legally incapable can be submitted by:

family members;

close relatives, regardless of whether they live together with the person;

guardianship and custody authorities;

a psychiatric care institution.

Is a court fee required

No court fee is charged for submitting such an application.

However, if the court determines that the applicant acted in bad faith and without grounds, all court costs will be imposed on them.

How such cases are considered

During the consideration of the case, the interests of the person whose legal capacity is being determined must be represented by a lawyer.

The lawyer ensures that the rights of this person are not violated.

The state guarantees free legal aid to such persons. The lawyer is appointed by the free legal aid system, so the person or their relatives do not need to apply separately for this — a special procedure applies.

When the decision takes effect

A person is considered legally incapable from the moment the court decision comes into legal force.

If necessary, the court may set another date from which the person is considered legally incapable, if this is important for invalidating contracts, marriage, or other legal acts.

Consequences of declaring a person legally incapable

After the court decision comes into legal force, guardianship is established over the person.

From this moment, the guardian performs all legal acts on behalf of the legally incapable person and is also responsible if the ward causes harm.

The guardian can be an adult who voluntarily agrees to perform these duties. Preference is given to relatives or close persons considering their relationship with the ward. The law also allows the appointment of several guardians.

If the guardian can no longer or does not wish to perform their duties, their powers may be terminated by the court. In such a case, a new guardian is appointed for the person declared legally incapable.

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