"Not a fight, but complete eradication": The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to change the Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2030

The authors of the initiative call on the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to change the Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030 and focus it on the final result.

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Despite many years of fighting corruption, the authors of the new public initiative believe that the state anti-corruption policy is still more focused on risk management and procedural measures than on achieving the final result. Against this background, an electronic petition was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling to enshrine the eradication of corruption as the main strategic goal of state policy for 2026-2030.

What the authors of the initiative propose

The petition text states that the process of fighting corruption should not be an endless process of "risk management" or "conducting seminars." According to the authors, state program documents must contain a clear, uncompromising, and final goal.

In this regard, they addressed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) with a demand to make changes to the conceptual foundations of state anti-corruption policy.

What changes are proposed

The authors of petition No. 41/010394-26ep propose to include in the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Principles of State Anti-Corruption Policy for 2026–2030" (Anti-Corruption Strategy) a provision that will define the eradication (destruction) of corruption as a cross-cutting strategic goal for all sectors of public administration without exception.

It is also proposed to oblige all state authorities and local self-government bodies to subordinate their sectoral programs to this goal. According to the authors of the appeal, it is precisely the state institutions that should be responsible for developing, financing, and practically implementing effective anti-corruption mechanisms, since they receive budget funds for this purpose.

The role proposed for civil society

The petition separately proposes to assign civil society exclusively the function of independent control, monitoring, and evaluation of the actual results of the fight against corruption.

The authors believe that civil society should not perform the work of state bodies but should exercise independent control over the achievement of the set goals.

What is stated in the appeal

The petition text emphasizes that the state should report not by the number of prepared documents but by real results in combating corruption schemes.

"The state must report not by the number of created papers but by the real destruction of corruption schemes. We demand a radical and uncompromising approach to cleansing the country!" — the appeal states.

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