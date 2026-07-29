Received a combat summons, then arranged a deferment: why you still have to go to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center

Can you be mobilized after arranging a deferment and how to act correctly to avoid violations.

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Receiving a combat summons does not always mean that a person will definitely be mobilized. In practice, there are situations when after receiving a mobilization order, a conscript acquires a legal right to a deferment, for example, due to employment in a teaching position. In such a case, mobilization is not carried out if a valid deferment exists, but this does not exempt from the obligation to properly notify the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) about the change in status.

What types of summons are provided by law

Ukrainian legislation provides several types of summons that may be handed to conscripted citizens depending on the purpose of the call.

In particular, there are:

a summons to clarify military registration data;

a summons to undergo a military-medical commission (MMC);

a mobilization order, also called a combat summons.

The first two types of summons are used for maintaining military records and undergoing necessary procedures. At the same time, the mobilization order is applied during a special period when mobilization is conducted.

What to do if a deferment is arranged after receiving a combat summons

Lawyers explained that if after receiving a combat summons a conscript legally arranges a deferment, in particular due to employment in a teaching position at an educational institution, they cannot be mobilized while the deferment is valid.

At the same time, ignoring the combat summons is not allowed. It is necessary to inform the TRSSC about the change in circumstances.

Is it necessary to appear in person at the TRSSC

According to explanations, the best option is to appear personally at the TRSSC before the date indicated in the combat summons to resolve issues related to the mobilization order.

If this is not possible, it is allowed to notify the Territorial Recruitment Center in writing. It is recommended to send a letter by mail stating that the person cannot appear for the combat summons due to having a legal right to a deferment.

It is advisable to attach to such a letter:

a copy of the combat order;

a document confirming the granting of the deferment; or

an extract from the “Reserve+” app if it shows a valid right to a deferment.

Thus, the TRSSC will be officially informed about the change in the conscript’s status, and having documentary confirmation of the right to a deferment will help avoid misunderstandings when complying with mobilization legislation requirements.

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