Fare in Kyiv Minibuses May Rise to 25 Hryvnias: When to Expect the New Tariff

Carriers claim they can no longer postpone the increase due to the rapid rise in costs.

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In Kyiv, the fare for private minibuses is set to increase to 25 hryvnias from 1 August. Carriers had initially planned to implement this rise from 15 July, following an increase in public transport tariffs in the capital from 8 to 30 hryvnias; however, the decision was postponed for two weeks.

"From Saturday, 1 August, private carriers will be compelled to raise the fare to 25 hryvnias per journey. The tariff increase is planned for all private minibuses operating in Kyiv," stated Ihor Moiseienko, head of the Association of Carriers of Kyiv and Kyiv Region, in a comment to TSN.

Reasons for the Tariff Increase

According to Moiseenko, the primary reason for the impending increase is a further rise in fuel prices.

He noted that fuel prices increased by another 10–15 hryvnias last week, necessitating a tariff review and precluding any further postponement of the decision.

The fare increase will apply to all private minibus routes within Kyiv.

Impact of Driver Shortages on Minibus Operations

Carriers also cite complications in the driver booking procedure as a contributing factor. Moiseenko explained that stricter requirements for booking have been introduced, including those related to minimum wage levels.

However, he identified the acute shortage of drivers as the most significant problem. This staffing deficit means fewer buses are operating daily, with some vehicles remaining in depots due to a lack of personnel to operate them.

Shortage of Maintenance Staff

A shortage of workers responsible for bus maintenance, particularly locksmiths and mechanics, has also been reported by carriers. They suggest that raising the fare might partially alleviate the staffing situation, provided no other significant changes occur.

According to Moiseenko, the decision to postpone the fare increase beyond 15 July was made to mitigate the suddenness of the change for passengers. Until 1 August, the fare for private minibuses will remain 20 hryvnias per journey.

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