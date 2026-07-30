For the TRC, a "Clean Thursday" has come – the SBI and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct searches across Ukraine

Investigative actions are taking place in over 100 territorial recruitment and social support centers of various levels in most regions of Ukraine.

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The State Bureau of Investigations, in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is conducting a large-scale special operation "Honest Conscription." According to the SBI, investigative actions are taking place in over 100 territorial recruitment and social support centers of various levels in most regions of Ukraine.

The main focus of law enforcement is on facts of aiding evasion of mobilization for money, as well as abuse of official powers by TRC servicemen, including beatings and torture of conscripts.

"This is about comprehensive work to cleanse the system, not a reaction to a single high-profile case. For many in the TRC, today is truly a 'Clean Thursday,'" the Bureau stated.

As a result of the investigative actions, the SBI expects detentions and suspicion notices for suspects in various regions of the country.

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