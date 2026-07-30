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Report, MMC and competition: how servicemen under 30 can enter a military university in 2026

15:05, 30 July 2026
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Servicemen of the rank-and-file, sergeant, and senior ranks up to 30 years old can become cadets.
Report, MMC and competition: how servicemen under 30 can enter a military university in 2026
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Servicemen of the rank-and-file, sergeant, and senior ranks up to 30 years old can enter institutions of professional pre-higher and higher military education under the "cadet" training scheme. To do this, it is necessary to submit a report, undergo a military medical commission, and participate in a competitive selection.

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Who can enter

The right to enroll applies to servicemen of the rank-and-file, sergeant, and senior ranks up to 30 years old who wish to obtain the educational-professional degree of junior bachelor or higher education degrees of bachelor or master under the "cadet" training scheme, explained by the Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

They must personally submit a report for admission to entrance exams and competitive selection to institutions of professional pre-higher military education, higher military educational institutions, or military training units of higher education institutions according to their subordination.

What information should be indicated in the report

The report must include:

  • military rank, surname, first name, patronymic, and date of birth;
  • position held and place of residence;
  • educational institution graduated from and the level of education obtained;
  • military education institution or military college planned to enter;
  • field of knowledge, code, and name of the chosen specialty.

Mandatory passing of the military medical commission

Servicemen who meet the admission requirements to military education institutions are sent for a medical examination by the military medical commission to determine fitness for study at the chosen institution.

After the examination, servicemen deemed fit for study are issued the appropriate medical documents.

If it is impossible to undergo the military medical commission at the place of service, the medical examination and conclusion on fitness for study can be obtained directly during the entrance exams at the educational institution.

How to submit documents

After processing personal files, commanders of military units send them in the prescribed manner through personnel services according to subordination to the chosen military education institution.

The decision to send a serviceman for study or to refuse is made by senior commanders (chiefs). If the decision is positive, documents are submitted according to subordination.

How the competitive selection will take place

Candidate selection will be based on the results of the national multi-subject test or external independent evaluation, as well as entrance exams or interviews conducted by the educational institution.

In addition, physical fitness test results will be taken into account.

Training will be conducted under the "cadet" training scheme.

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