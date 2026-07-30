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Which documents confirm the authority of a representative to submit documents in the field of business registration

16:01, 30 July 2026
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Documents for state registration by the applicant can be submitted in paper form or in electronic form.
Which documents confirm the authority of a representative to submit documents in the field of business registration
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The Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Formations" (hereinafter — the Law) in Article 14 establishes that documents for state registration by the applicant can be submitted in paper form (personally or by postal mail) or in electronic form (if the technical possibility of the respective registration is introduced). This was reminded by the State Registration Department of the Khmelnytskyi Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice.

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The person of the applicant is determined in accordance with paragraph 8 of part 1 of Article 1 of the Law and depends on the type of registration action that needs to be performed.

However, documents can also be submitted by an authorized person of the applicant — a representative.

Thus, in case of submission of documents by a representative, a copy of the original (notarized copy) of the document certifying his authority is additionally submitted.

The relevant document is not submitted if information about the authority of this representative is contained in the Unified State Register (for example, in the information about the head or persons who can act on behalf of the person).

In other cases, for the purposes of performing registration actions, a document certifying the authority of the representative may be:

I. A document confirming the authority of the legal representative of the person (for example, a birth certificate of a child; a court decision on adoption, on establishing guardianship over a minor or incapacitated person, etc.).

The department notes that a lawyer in this case is not a legal representative, since his representation regarding a certain person arises not from the law, but from a contract for legal assistance or a power of attorney.

II. A notarized power of attorney.

The validity of a power of attorney notarized in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine is verified using the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney.

The Law of Ukraine "On Notariat" in Article 40 defines which powers of attorney are equated to notarized ones (for example, certified by an official of a local self-government body, commanders of military units), but at the same time they must also be entered into the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney.

An exception exists for performing registration actions regarding a state body or a local self-government body.

In such cases, the power of attorney may be executed in a simple written form.

But this does not apply to legal entities whose founders are state bodies or local self-government bodies — for them, a notarized power of attorney is required (state enterprise, communal institution, etc.).

III. A power of attorney issued in accordance with the legislation of a foreign state.

According to paragraphs 13 and 14 of part 1 of Article 15 of the Law:

- documents issued in accordance with the legislation of a foreign state must be legalized (consular legalization or apostille) in the manner prescribed by law, unless otherwise provided by international treaties;

- a document drawn up in a foreign language must be translated into the state language with certification of the accuracy of the translation from one language to another or the translator’s signature in the manner prescribed by law.

Thus, powers of attorney from some countries may not require their legalization or even apostille, but at the same time must be properly translated.

Also, any power of attorney, both Ukrainian and foreign, must contain the appropriate authority to submit or sign documents by the representative.

IV. A decision of the authorized management body of a legal entity on the appointment (election) of the head (in case of state registration of changes related to the appointment (election) of the head, provided that the corresponding application is submitted by him personally).

The department reminded that as a general rule, the authenticity of signatures on the decision of the authorized management body on changes is notarized with mandatory use of special forms of notarial documents (except for cases defined in paragraph 6 of part 1 of Article 15 of the Law).

In addition, the decision of the authorized management body (except for joint-stock companies, associations of co-owners of an apartment building) regarding the change of the head of a legal entity in cases where the decision can be made by votes of no more than 10 persons, is signed by the founders (participants), their authorized persons who voted for such a decision and whose number of votes is sufficient to make the decision, unless otherwise provided by the charter of the legal entity.

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