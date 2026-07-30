Employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center promised to "resolve the issue" of search and mobilization for 500 liters of fuel — he was detained

In case of refusal to provide a reward, the dealer warned about possible negative consequences for the conscript related to his mobilization.

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In the Odessa region, law enforcement officers detained an official of one of the departments of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, suspected of extorting an unlawful benefit.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the deputy head of a critically important enterprise contacted the head of the TRSSC department. The man wanted to find out how to pay a fine for an employee who was wanted by the TRSSC to employ him and subsequently resolve the issue of exemption.

The official offered to "help resolve the issue" for a reward. For his services, he demanded coupons for 500 liters of diesel fuel. The total cost of the fuel was almost 45 thousand hryvnias.

As law enforcement officers note, in case of refusal to provide the reward, the suspect threatened possible negative consequences for the conscript, including his mobilization.

The enterprise representative contacted law enforcement agencies. Police officers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, documented the extortion and detained the official.

Investigators informed the detainee of suspicion. He is charged with receiving an unlawful benefit by an official. If found guilty, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Kharkiv, a hospital official was exposed who helped men avoid mobilization. According to the investigation, the head of the neurology department of one of the city hospitals turned her official position into a tool for organizing an illegal scheme.