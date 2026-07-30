The government approved the terms of privatization of the Odesa Port Plant, Sumykhimprom, and sanctioned assets

The terms of privatization of four large enterprises have been approved.

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In October, the State Property Fund of Ukraine will hold four auctions for the sale of large privatization objects and confiscated sanctioned assets. This is another step by the state to attract private investment, restore the operation of large enterprises, create and return jobs, and transform assets that have not operated for years or belonged to Russian owners into a resource for Ukraine’s development. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Auction schedule

October 13 – PJSC "Sumykhimprom"

One of the largest chemical complexes in Ukraine, specializing in the production of phosphate mineral fertilizers, titanium dioxide, and pigments for industry.

October 19 – JSC "Odesa Port Plant"

One of the strategic enterprises of Ukraine’s chemical industry and the largest ammonia and urea transshipment hub on the Black Sea with unique production and port infrastructure.

October 20 – LLC "Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant" (sanctioned asset)

A leading Ukrainian enterprise for the extraction and processing of titanium-zirconium ores. Previously, the asset belonged to Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. The plant’s titanium raw materials were used by the Russian military-industrial complex to manufacture weapons.

October 20 – LLC "Motordetal-Konotop" (sanctioned asset)

One of the largest manufacturers in Europe of cylinder liners for automotive, marine, industrial engines, and special equipment. Previously, the enterprise belonged to Russian senator Sergey Kalashnik.

"All objects will be sold through the Prozorro.Sales electronic trading system, which guarantees openness, competitiveness, and equal access for participants to the auctions. The transparent sales procedure allows the participants themselves to determine the fair value of the assets and attract a wide range of investors," the Ministry of Economy stated.

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