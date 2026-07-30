  1. In Ukraine

The government approved the terms of privatization of the Odesa Port Plant, Sumykhimprom, and sanctioned assets

15:02, 30 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The terms of privatization of four large enterprises have been approved.
The government approved the terms of privatization of the Odesa Port Plant, Sumykhimprom, and sanctioned assets
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In October, the State Property Fund of Ukraine will hold four auctions for the sale of large privatization objects and confiscated sanctioned assets. This is another step by the state to attract private investment, restore the operation of large enterprises, create and return jobs, and transform assets that have not operated for years or belonged to Russian owners into a resource for Ukraine’s development. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Auction schedule

October 13 – PJSC "Sumykhimprom"

One of the largest chemical complexes in Ukraine, specializing in the production of phosphate mineral fertilizers, titanium dioxide, and pigments for industry.

October 19 – JSC "Odesa Port Plant"

One of the strategic enterprises of Ukraine’s chemical industry and the largest ammonia and urea transshipment hub on the Black Sea with unique production and port infrastructure.

October 20 – LLC "Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant" (sanctioned asset)

A leading Ukrainian enterprise for the extraction and processing of titanium-zirconium ores. Previously, the asset belonged to Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. The plant’s titanium raw materials were used by the Russian military-industrial complex to manufacture weapons.

October 20 – LLC "Motordetal-Konotop" (sanctioned asset)

One of the largest manufacturers in Europe of cylinder liners for automotive, marine, industrial engines, and special equipment. Previously, the enterprise belonged to Russian senator Sergey Kalashnik.

"All objects will be sold through the Prozorro.Sales electronic trading system, which guarantees openness, competitiveness, and equal access for participants to the auctions. The transparent sales procedure allows the participants themselves to determine the fair value of the assets and attract a wide range of investors," the Ministry of Economy stated.  

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua  and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

From October 1, they want to stop mobilizing men over 50 years old and gradually release them from service

11:31, 29 July 2026
The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

The Military Medical Commission Recognized a Serviceman with Psoriasis as Fit for Service: What the Court Said

17:30, 29 July 2026
The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

The Supreme Court clarified the rules for considering applications for review of court decisions based on newly discovered circumstances

12:23, 29 July 2026
The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center did not visit the mother of a serviceman with a Group I disability who requires constant care, but refused him discharge – what the court decided

17:47, 28 July 2026
Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

Parents of the deceased SBU officer signed a refusal of 15 million UAH, then sued the daughter-in-law: how it ended

07:23, 30 July 2026
Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

Monetary allowance of a missing serviceman cannot be considered as income for alimony — Supreme Court

12:53, 29 July 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

When to go to court if a neighbor has unlawfully changed the boundary of the plot and "encroached" on your territory

Unlawful seizure of even a few meters of someone else's land plot can result in a fine for the offender, a court dispute, and an obligation to restore the legal boundaries of land use.

Closing a Business Does Not Always Mean Ending All Settlements with the Tax Service: Why the State Tax Service Continues to Accrue Taxes

Tax accruals after closing a sole proprietorship: what entrepreneurs need to know and when they can appeal the State Tax Service's decision.

The bank cannot simply recognize a client as high-risk and close their accounts: The Supreme Court on the obligations of financial institutions

A mere reference to an "unacceptably high risk" is not enough — the bank must prove the legality of such a decision with proper evidence.

Military personnel should be paid up to 100 thousand additional rewards during PTSD treatment: how to prove the connection with the defense of the Fatherland

Does a serviceman have the right to additional remuneration during PTSD treatment: the decisive factor is not the name of the medical diagnosis, but the established connection by the Military Medical Commission with the injury received during the defense of the Fatherland.

In Zaporizhzhia, the accused attacked a court security officer because he confused him with a judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

The High Council of Justice appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the attack on a court security officer who was mistaken for a judge.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]