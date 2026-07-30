In Kyiv region, children threw a water bag from a high-rise window onto a stroller with a baby

Two 14-year-old boys visiting a friend decided to repeat what they saw on social media.

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In the Kyiv region, police held the parents of two 14-year-old boys administratively responsible after they threw bags of water from a high-rise window. One of the bags hit a stroller with a three-month-old baby.

The incident occurred on July 28 in the Vasylkiv territorial community of the Obukhiv district. The police received a report from a father that unknown individuals threw a bag of water from the seventh floor window of a high-rise building, which hit a stroller with a three-month-old baby.

During the investigation, police established that two 14-year-old boys were involved. According to preliminary data, they were visiting a friend and decided to repeat what they saw on social media. The children filled two transparent bags with water and threw them out of the window.

One of the bags hit the stroller with the three-month-old infant. Medical staff examined the child and, together with the mother, took the baby to the hospital.

Police drew up administrative materials against the mothers of the minors under Part 3 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — failure of parents to fulfill their duties regarding child upbringing.

The materials will be sent to court for a decision in accordance with current legislation.

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