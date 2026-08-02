One of the Most Popular Vegetables Has Sharply Decreased in Price in Ukraine

Due to the start of mass harvesting, farmers are selling products 15% cheaper than a week earlier.

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Prices for new crop potatoes have significantly dropped in Ukraine. At the end of July, producers sold the product for 12–20 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 15% cheaper than a week earlier. This was reported by EastFruit. The main reason for the price reduction was the start of mass harvesting. Farmers in almost all regions of the country are already actively digging potatoes, causing the market supply to rapidly increase. Experts note that the seasonal increase in product volumes puts pressure on prices. An additional factor is the quality of early potatoes, which often remains low, also contributing to further price reductions. Currently, young potatoes in Ukrainian stores are sold on average for 15.5–25.5 UAH per kilogram, depending on the region, retail network, and product quality. The lowest prices start at about 15.5 UAH/kg, while the maximum price reaches about 25.5 UAH/kg. Experts do not rule out that with an increase in the supply of the new potato harvest, prices may fall even further.