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A woman from Mykolaiv region became a record holder among utility debtors – 15 cases in a year

22:18, 3 August 2026
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A woman born in 1952 received 15 new proceedings in a year for electricity debts.
A woman from Mykolaiv region became a record holder among utility debtors – 15 cases in a year
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This year, due to debts for housing and communal services, 108,561 enforcement proceedings were opened. About 65% of them remain open and unpaid — that is 70,206 cases.

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According to Opentadatabot, these proceedings account for 9% of all utility debts currently listed in the Unified Debtors Register.

In total, the Register contains 829,768 utility debts. At the same time, 62% of them have already been closed. However, this does not always mean that the debt has been paid — enforcement officers may close proceedings due to the impossibility of collection or for other reasons. In such cases, records of debts continue to remain in the register.

Some utility debts can remain open for years. The oldest open enforcement proceedings have been in the Register for over 9 years. One of them is opened against a woman from Chernihiv region for heating debts, another — for water supply and sewage of a man from Lviv region.

The most new utility debts this year are in:

  • Kharkiv region — 22,171, or 20% of all new cases.
  • Dnipropetrovsk region — 19,636 proceedings (18%).
  • Mykolaiv region — 12,841 proceedings (12%).

Most often Ukrainians accumulate debts for heating — such proceedings account for 43% of all new cases in 2026. Another 18% are debts for water supply. Next are housing maintenance (12%), gas supply (11%), and electricity supply (9%).

The largest share of new debts falls on people aged 46–60 — 35% of all new proceedings. Another quarter falls on pensioners. Almost as many debts were accumulated by Ukrainians aged 36–45 (24%).

The largest number of new proceedings during the year was received by a woman born in 1952 from Mykolaiv region — 15 cases, all related to electricity debts. Five proceedings have already been closed, but records of them still remain in the Register.

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