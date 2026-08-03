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TRC fines can be paid online with a 50% discount: how to do it through Reserv+

14:05, 3 August 2026
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You can submit an application, sign documents, and pay the fine without personally visiting the TRC, and a 50% discount applies for 20 days.
TRC fines can be paid online with a 50% discount: how to do it through Reserv+
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Military reservists who have committed certain violations of military registration rules can submit an application acknowledging the violation and pay the administrative fine without personally visiting the territorial recruitment and social support center. For this purpose, a special service is available in the "Reserv+" app, which allows you to fill out an application, sign it via "Diia," and after the issuance of the ruling, pay the fine online. At the same time, the law provides a preferential period during which the fine can be paid with a 50% discount.

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Which fines can be paid online in "Reserv+"

The "Reserv+" app offers online payment of fines for violations of military registration rules if they occurred for the following reasons:

  • failure to appear upon summons;
  • failure to register for military service at a new address;
  • failure to undergo or refusal to undergo the military-medical commission (MMC);
  • failure to register for military service at the place of stay as an internally displaced person (IDP);
  • failure to register for military service;
  • failure to register for military service after release from a penal institution;
  • failure to be registered for military service at the place of residence, work, or study;
  • failure to provide property (buildings, structures, or vehicles) during mobilization in cases provided by law.

How to pay a fine through the "Reserv+" app

The TRC emphasizes that to pay the fine, several sequential steps must be followed:

  1. Open Google Play or App Store and check if the latest version of the "Reserv+" app is installed. If an update is available, it must be installed.
  2. Go to the "Services" section and select "Fines."
  3. Click "Start," then refresh the page by swiping down. Next, select the appropriate violation from the list and click "Create application."
  4. Verify the accuracy of all data in the application and click "Confirm."
  5. Click "Sign" and proceed to the "Diia" app to sign the application using Diia.Signature.
  6. Wait for the application to be reviewed and signed by the head of the TRC and social support.
  7. After receiving the ruling on the administrative offense, click "Pay" and select the "Pay online" option.

What is the deadline for paying the fine and how much will it cost

After signing the ruling on the administrative offense, a 20-day preferential period begins.

If the fine is paid within this period, its amount will be 8,500 hryvnias, which is 50% of the full amount.

Starting from the 21st day after signing the ruling, the full fine of 17,000 hryvnias must be paid.

If the fine is not paid within the period established by law, the materials are transferred to the state enforcement service for forced collection. In this case, the amount of collection will be 34,000 hryvnias.

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