  1. In Ukraine

When goods can be returned to Ukraine without paying customs duties: main conditions of reimport

16:29, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The reimport regime allows certain goods to be returned to Ukraine without paying customs duties, but a number of legislative requirements must be met.
When goods can be returned to Ukraine without paying customs duties: main conditions of reimport
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Returning goods that were previously exported outside Ukraine does not always mean undergoing the full customs procedure again and paying customs duties.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

In some cases, legislation allows the use of the reimport customs regime, which enables such goods to be released into free circulation in Ukraine on preferential terms. At the same time, it is necessary to comply with established deadlines, confirm the origin of the goods, and fulfill a number of other requirements stipulated by the Customs Code of Ukraine. The Kharkiv Customs reminded about the specifics of applying this regime.

What is the reimport customs regime

The legal basis for applying the reimport customs regime is defined in Chapter 14 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, in particular Articles 77, 78, and 80.

According to Article 77 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, reimport is a customs regime under which goods previously exported outside the customs territory of Ukraine are returned and released into free circulation without payment of customs duties and without the application of non-tariff regulation measures of foreign economic activity.

At the same time, goods may be imported directly from abroad, be under customs control, or be placed under another customs regime before reimport clearance.

Which goods can be placed under the reimport regime

According to Article 78 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, the reimport regime can be applied to goods previously exported from Ukraine under one of the following customs regimes:

  • temporary export — if the goods are returned before the expiration of the established period and remain in the same condition as when exported, except for natural wear or changes that occurred during transportation or storage;
  • processing outside the customs territory of Ukraine — if the goods are returned in their original condition before the expiration of this customs regime;
  • export (final export) — if the goods are returned to the exporter due to non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment of the terms of the foreign economic contract or other circumstances that prevented the contract’s execution.

In the case of goods returned after export, additional conditions must be met:

  • the goods must be returned no later than six months from the date of export;
  • they must retain their original condition, except for natural changes that may have occurred during transportation, storage, or use, if defects were discovered during use.

In which cases is reimport also possible

The customs office noted that goods can be placed under the reimport regime even in certain special cases.

In particular, this is possible if preservation, technical maintenance, or repair work was carried out on the goods outside Ukraine, provided that such necessity arose while the goods were abroad.

The reimport regime may also apply if the condition of the goods changed due to an accident or force majeure circumstances, but such circumstances must be properly officially confirmed.

Additionally, legislation allows reimport of not the entire exported batch, but only part of it.

What requirements must be met to arrange reimport

To place goods under the reimport customs regime, the person responsible for their clearance must:

  • comply with the deadlines established by law for returning the goods;
  • submit the necessary package of documents to the customs authority;
  • provide documents and information that allow the identification of the goods.

What status do goods have after reimport

The procedure for determining the status of goods after their return is regulated by Article 80 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Thus, Ukrainian goods returned to the customs territory of Ukraine under the reimport regime retain the status of Ukrainian goods.

At the same time, foreign goods reimported after export in accordance with paragraph 3 of part two of Article 78 of the Customs Code of Ukraine acquire the status of Ukrainian goods after release into free circulation.

The official confirmation of the Ukrainian status of such goods is the customs declaration under which they were released into free circulation.

Subscribe to our Telegram-channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]