When goods can be returned to Ukraine without paying customs duties: main conditions of reimport

The reimport regime allows certain goods to be returned to Ukraine without paying customs duties, but a number of legislative requirements must be met.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Returning goods that were previously exported outside Ukraine does not always mean undergoing the full customs procedure again and paying customs duties.

In some cases, legislation allows the use of the reimport customs regime, which enables such goods to be released into free circulation in Ukraine on preferential terms. At the same time, it is necessary to comply with established deadlines, confirm the origin of the goods, and fulfill a number of other requirements stipulated by the Customs Code of Ukraine. The Kharkiv Customs reminded about the specifics of applying this regime.

What is the reimport customs regime

The legal basis for applying the reimport customs regime is defined in Chapter 14 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, in particular Articles 77, 78, and 80.

According to Article 77 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, reimport is a customs regime under which goods previously exported outside the customs territory of Ukraine are returned and released into free circulation without payment of customs duties and without the application of non-tariff regulation measures of foreign economic activity.

At the same time, goods may be imported directly from abroad, be under customs control, or be placed under another customs regime before reimport clearance.

Which goods can be placed under the reimport regime

According to Article 78 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, the reimport regime can be applied to goods previously exported from Ukraine under one of the following customs regimes:

temporary export — if the goods are returned before the expiration of the established period and remain in the same condition as when exported, except for natural wear or changes that occurred during transportation or storage;

processing outside the customs territory of Ukraine — if the goods are returned in their original condition before the expiration of this customs regime;

export (final export) — if the goods are returned to the exporter due to non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment of the terms of the foreign economic contract or other circumstances that prevented the contract’s execution.

In the case of goods returned after export, additional conditions must be met:

the goods must be returned no later than six months from the date of export;

they must retain their original condition, except for natural changes that may have occurred during transportation, storage, or use, if defects were discovered during use.

In which cases is reimport also possible

The customs office noted that goods can be placed under the reimport regime even in certain special cases.

In particular, this is possible if preservation, technical maintenance, or repair work was carried out on the goods outside Ukraine, provided that such necessity arose while the goods were abroad.

The reimport regime may also apply if the condition of the goods changed due to an accident or force majeure circumstances, but such circumstances must be properly officially confirmed.

Additionally, legislation allows reimport of not the entire exported batch, but only part of it.

What requirements must be met to arrange reimport

To place goods under the reimport customs regime, the person responsible for their clearance must:

comply with the deadlines established by law for returning the goods;

submit the necessary package of documents to the customs authority;

provide documents and information that allow the identification of the goods.

What status do goods have after reimport

The procedure for determining the status of goods after their return is regulated by Article 80 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Thus, Ukrainian goods returned to the customs territory of Ukraine under the reimport regime retain the status of Ukrainian goods.

At the same time, foreign goods reimported after export in accordance with paragraph 3 of part two of Article 78 of the Customs Code of Ukraine acquire the status of Ukrainian goods after release into free circulation.

The official confirmation of the Ukrainian status of such goods is the customs declaration under which they were released into free circulation.

Subscribe to our Telegram-channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram, to stay informed about the most important events.