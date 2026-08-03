The Pension Fund Does Not Credit Foreign Work Experience: Why Ukrainians Wait for Years for a Pension and How to Solve the Problem

Years of official work abroad can be credited towards the insurance record for pension assignment in Ukraine, but only if properly documented.

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Ukrainians who have officially worked abroad can count this period towards their insurance record for pension assignment in Ukraine. However, it is necessary to provide supporting documents, and in some cases, their verification may take longer due to international information exchange.

Foreign work experience is taken into account to determine the right to an old-age pension according to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 562. At the same time, it does not affect the amount of the Ukrainian pension — payments are calculated only based on insurance contributions paid in Ukraine.

To credit foreign work experience, it is necessary to submit:

an official certificate or extract from the pension authority of the country where the person worked;

a document indicating the periods of employment;

confirmation of payment of insurance contributions;

notarized translation of documents into Ukrainian;

passport and other documents required for pension assignment.

Documents must be prepared in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, including containing an apostille if necessary.

If the Pension Fund lacks confirmations or has doubts about the documents, it may contact the competent authorities of another state through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Waiting for an official response can significantly increase the processing time of the application.

To avoid delays, the Pension Fund recommends checking the correctness of all documents in advance, providing a complete package of confirmations and an official translation into Ukrainian.

In case of prolonged application review, it is advisable to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine with a written request to obtain information about the status of its processing and to find out which documents or information are still missing.

Documents can be submitted in person at the Pension Fund service center or online through the PFU electronic services web portal. This allows tracking the review process and promptly providing additional documents if necessary.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", until recently, Ukrainians who worked in countries without bilateral pension agreements with Ukraine often lost the opportunity to use these years for pension assignment. Even with official employment and payment of contributions to local social insurance systems, such work experience was effectively not considered when determining pension rights in Ukraine. The situation changed after amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" came into force in June 2024.