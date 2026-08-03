  1. In Ukraine

Access to Justice Abroad Simplified for Ukrainians: New International Agreement Comes into Force

13:11, 3 August 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Ukrainians will be able to apply for the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in other countries.
Access to Justice Abroad Simplified for Ukrainians: New International Agreement Comes into Force
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

For Ukraine, the Convention on International Access to Justice, concluded on October 25, 1980, within the framework of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), came into force on August 1, 2026.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Ukraine joined the Convention in accordance with the Law dated March 12, 2026, No. 4820-IX "On Ukraine’s Accession to the Convention on International Access to Justice."

Its application expands the opportunities for Ukrainian citizens to protect their rights in the courts of other countries, simplifies access to free legal aid, and strengthens international cooperation in the field of civil justice.

As explained by the Ministry of Justice, the Convention is designed to eliminate practical obstacles that may arise when a person applies to a court abroad. It establishes uniform mechanisms for interaction between competent authorities of the participating states, allowing for requests for free legal aid, receiving certain court documents, as well as initiating the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in another country.

What will change for Ukrainians abroad

The entry into force of the Convention opens simplified access for Ukrainian citizens to free legal aid systems in 28 countries – participants of the Convention, most of which are member states of the European Union. This is especially important for Ukrainians who are abroad and need protection of their rights in civil, family, or commercial cases.

Ukrainian citizens will be able to:

  • receive free legal aid on the same terms as citizens of the respective country;
  • submit requests through the central authority of their country;
  • receive certain court documents within the mechanisms of the Convention;
  • apply for the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in other countries.

The Ministry of Justice will coordinate the implementation of the Convention

According to the Law on Ukraine’s accession to the Convention, the Ministry of Justice has been designated as the central authority responsible for its implementation.

The Ministry will ensure the receipt and sending of requests for free legal aid, as well as requests regarding the enforcement of orders for payment of court costs and expenses, cooperating with competent authorities of other countries.

The law also provides that documents received in Ukraine under the Convention must be drawn up in Ukrainian or accompanied by a translation into Ukrainian.

At the same time, Ukraine made a reservation to Article 28 of the Convention, excluding the provision of free legal aid without reciprocity to citizens of an aggressor state residing in the territory of a Convention participant state.

Part of Ukraine’s Eurointegration commitments

Accession to the Convention is one of the measures provided for in the Roadmap on the Rule of Law within the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It also demonstrates Ukraine’s consistent implementation of international standards in the field of private international law.

After the Convention came into force, Ukraine became a participant in the full set of key HCCH conventions in the field of international civil procedure: on abolishing the requirement of legalization of foreign official documents (1961), service of judicial and extrajudicial documents (1965), taking of evidence abroad (1970), international access to justice (1980), choice of court agreements (2005), and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in civil or commercial matters (2019).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]