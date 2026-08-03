Access to Justice Abroad Simplified for Ukrainians: New International Agreement Comes into Force

Ukrainians will be able to apply for the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in other countries.

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For Ukraine, the Convention on International Access to Justice, concluded on October 25, 1980, within the framework of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), came into force on August 1, 2026.

Ukraine joined the Convention in accordance with the Law dated March 12, 2026, No. 4820-IX "On Ukraine’s Accession to the Convention on International Access to Justice."

Its application expands the opportunities for Ukrainian citizens to protect their rights in the courts of other countries, simplifies access to free legal aid, and strengthens international cooperation in the field of civil justice.

As explained by the Ministry of Justice, the Convention is designed to eliminate practical obstacles that may arise when a person applies to a court abroad. It establishes uniform mechanisms for interaction between competent authorities of the participating states, allowing for requests for free legal aid, receiving certain court documents, as well as initiating the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in another country.

What will change for Ukrainians abroad

The entry into force of the Convention opens simplified access for Ukrainian citizens to free legal aid systems in 28 countries – participants of the Convention, most of which are member states of the European Union. This is especially important for Ukrainians who are abroad and need protection of their rights in civil, family, or commercial cases.

Ukrainian citizens will be able to:

receive free legal aid on the same terms as citizens of the respective country;

submit requests through the central authority of their country;

receive certain court documents within the mechanisms of the Convention;

apply for the enforcement of decisions on the recovery of court costs in other countries.

The Ministry of Justice will coordinate the implementation of the Convention

According to the Law on Ukraine’s accession to the Convention, the Ministry of Justice has been designated as the central authority responsible for its implementation.

The Ministry will ensure the receipt and sending of requests for free legal aid, as well as requests regarding the enforcement of orders for payment of court costs and expenses, cooperating with competent authorities of other countries.

The law also provides that documents received in Ukraine under the Convention must be drawn up in Ukrainian or accompanied by a translation into Ukrainian.

At the same time, Ukraine made a reservation to Article 28 of the Convention, excluding the provision of free legal aid without reciprocity to citizens of an aggressor state residing in the territory of a Convention participant state.

Part of Ukraine’s Eurointegration commitments

Accession to the Convention is one of the measures provided for in the Roadmap on the Rule of Law within the negotiation process for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It also demonstrates Ukraine’s consistent implementation of international standards in the field of private international law.

After the Convention came into force, Ukraine became a participant in the full set of key HCCH conventions in the field of international civil procedure: on abolishing the requirement of legalization of foreign official documents (1961), service of judicial and extrajudicial documents (1965), taking of evidence abroad (1970), international access to justice (1980), choice of court agreements (2005), and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in civil or commercial matters (2019).

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