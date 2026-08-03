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Military Medical Commission for Employees of Critical Enterprises: When Medical Examination is Mandatory

14:23, 3 August 2026
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If the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) sends an order to summon employees, the employer must issue a notification order and deliver it to the summoned employees against their signature.
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Employees of critically important enterprises are not required to undergo a military medical commission (MMC) solely based on the employer’s demand or the results of the enterprise inspection. Referral for a medical examination is carried out exclusively by the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRSSC).

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According to clause 3.1 of chapter 3, section II of the Regulation on Military Medical Expertise in the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 402, control over the referral of conscripts, draftees, and reservists for medical examination is assigned to the head of the respective TRSSC. It is the TRSSC that issues the referral for undergoing the MMC.

At the same time, the employer does not have the legal authority to independently send employees to the military medical commission.

However, if the TRSSC sends an order to the enterprise to summon employees, the employer is obliged to comply with the legislation: issue a notification order and deliver it to the employees against their signature. In this case, the enterprise only informs the employee about the summons to the TRSSC, not sends them to the MMC.

A repeat medical examination is mandatory for citizens who were previously recognized as partially fit. Such persons must independently initiate undergoing the military medical commission according to current rules.

For other conscripts, undergoing the MMC occurs only after receiving an official referral from the TRSSC.

Additionally, clause 63 of the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 560 dated May 16, 2024, stipulates that the TRSSC has no right to send persons with a valid deferment from mobilization to the military medical commission.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the military medical commission (MMC) conducts medical examinations of servicemen who have sustained wounds, injuries, concussions, or illnesses after completing treatment and establishing its results. It is then that the commission determines the degree of fitness for further military service.

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