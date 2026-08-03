The average salary in central government bodies has increased to 67 thousand hryvnias

The Ministry of Finance published the salaries of civil servants for June.

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The Ministry of Finance has updated data on the remuneration of employees of government bodies for June 2026.

In June, the total number of employees in government bodies was 165.6 thousand people. Among them:

108.6 thousand people worked in central government bodies along with territorial bodies;

23 thousand — in local state and military administrations;

34 thousand — in judicial authorities.

The average amount of accrued salary of employees of central executive bodies in June 2026 was 66.84 thousand UAH. This is 7 thousand hryvnias more than in the same period last year.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the seasonal increase depends, in particular, on the vacation period with payment of financial assistance for health improvement.

National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NERC) — 107.15 thousand UAH

• Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine — 98.42 thousand UAH

• National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) — 97.87 thousand UAH

• Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — 96.42 thousand UAH

• Accounting Chamber — 94.47 thousand UAH

• Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine — 88.38 thousand UAH

• State Administration of Affairs — 85.12 thousand UAH

• Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language — 81.22 thousand UAH

• Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine — 79.74 thousand UAH

• Ministry of Finance of Ukraine — 79.16 thousand UAH

• Ministry of Justice of Ukraine — 77.82 thousand UAH

• Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — 77.55 thousand UAH

• National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services — 77.35 thousand UAH

• State Audit Service of Ukraine — 75.49 thousand UAH

For comparison, the average salary in all central government bodies in June was 66.84 thousand UAH.

The number of employees who received salaries in these bodies:

NERC — 536 people ;

; Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine — 261 people ;

; NACP — 387 people ;

; Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — 857 people ;

; Accounting Chamber — 546 people ;

; Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers — 736 people ;

; State Administration of Affairs — 517 people ;

; Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language — 32 people ;

; Ministry of Digital Transformation — 208 people ;

; Ministry of Finance — 809 people ;

; Ministry of Justice — 982 people.

In total, the sample of central bodies reflected by the Ministry of Finance includes 22,158 employees, whose average accrued salary is 66.84 thousand UAH.

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