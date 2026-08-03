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A soldier was directing strikes on gas stations in Poltava region — SBU detained a 'mole'

15:53, 3 August 2026
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The suspect came under the radar of the Russian Federation when he published anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channel chats.
A soldier was directing strikes on gas stations in Poltava region — SBU detained a 'mole'
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The military counterintelligence of the SBU exposed an agent of the Russian military intelligence within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to the investigation, was passing information to the enemy to carry out strikes on the Poltava region.

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Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Armed Forces command, detained a serviceman suspected of working for the Russian GRU and coordinating missile-drone attacks of the occupiers.

As the investigation established, the main targets for the enemy were gas stations in the Poltava region. The agent was also tasked with gathering information about the locations and movements of Defense Forces units in the central region of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the suspect was mobilized to the technical support platoon of one of the military units. He came under the attention of Russian special services due to anti-Ukrainian posts in Telegram channels.

During daily leaves, the suspect surveyed the area and transmitted to the Russian side current photos and coordinates of objects. In addition, he informed the enemy about the location of his military unit.

The detention was carried out at the place of service. During the search, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone containing evidence of cooperation with Russian special services.

SBU investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — treason in conditions of martial law. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of a security guard of one of Kyiv’s universities who was coordinating Russian air strikes on the capital and Donetsk region. The special services found out that the suspect was recruited through his sister living in Russia. The man’s relative acted as a "liaison," and through her, he transmitted coordinates to the Russians.

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