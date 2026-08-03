You Can Receive a Reward for Reporting Corruption: In Which Cases Is It Possible

Who can obtain whistleblower status, what protection guarantees apply, and under what conditions the law provides for a reward payment.

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Reporting possible corruption facts can serve as a basis for verification, investigation, and bringing the guilty to justice. At the same time, Ukrainian legislation provides a number of protection guarantees for people who conscientiously report such violations. This concerns not only the right to confidentiality or anonymity but also free legal assistance, protection in case of security threats, and in some cases — even a reward. The Ministry of Justice explained who can be considered a corruption whistleblower and what rights they have.

Who Can Obtain the Status of a Corruption Whistleblower

Reporting possible corruption facts is one of the key mechanisms for preventing and combating corruption offenses.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption," a whistleblower is a natural person who, being convinced of the reliability of the information, reported possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses or other violations of anti-corruption legislation.

At the same time, the law establishes that such information must have become known to the person in connection with their labor, professional, public, or scientific activity, service or study, as well as participation in procedures provided by law.

To acquire whistleblower status, three mandatory conditions must be met simultaneously:

the person acts in good faith and considers the reported information reliable;

the report contains specific factual data that can be verified;

the information was obtained in connection with work, service, study, or other activities defined by law.

If at least one of these conditions is missing, the protection guarantees provided for whistleblowers do not apply.

What Rights Does a Corruption Whistleblower Have

The Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" states that the rights of a whistleblower arise from the moment of reporting a possible corruption or corruption-related offense.

In particular, a whistleblower has the right to:

know their rights and obligations and receive necessary explanations;

submit evidence confirming the facts stated in the report;

receive confirmation of acceptance and registration of the report by the authorized body;

provide explanations or testimony or refuse to provide them;

use free legal assistance to protect their rights;

confidentiality. The law prohibits disclosing information about the whistleblower and their close ones unless otherwise provided by law;

submit reports anonymously. Such appeals are also subject to consideration if the facts provided can be verified;

protection of life, health, housing, and property in case of a real threat arising from the corruption report;

reimbursement of expenses related to the protection of their rights, including legal assistance and court fees;

a reward in cases defined by law if the report concerns a significant corruption crime and is confirmed by a guilty verdict of the court;

psychological assistance;

exemption from legal liability in cases provided by law;

receive information about the results of the consideration of the report, the conducted verification, or investigation of the stated facts.

When a Whistleblower Can Receive a Reward

The law also provides the whistleblower the right to a reward in cases defined by law. It may be paid if the report concerns a significant corruption crime and is confirmed by a guilty verdict of the court.

When Protection Guarantees Apply

The rights and guarantees provided by law apply only to persons who meet the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" and have acquired whistleblower status. Therefore, it is important that the report is based on information that the person considers reliable, contains specific facts that can be verified, and relates to information obtained in connection with their professional, service, public, or other activities defined by law. Only under such conditions can the whistleblower count on the full scope of protection guarantees provided by law.

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