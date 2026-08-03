Up to 446 thousand hryvnias per month: how much judges and staff received in June

The Ministry of Finance published the average payments to judges of higher judicial bodies.

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The Ministry of Finance updated data on remuneration in the judicial system for June 2026.

According to the published figures, the average amount of accrued judicial remuneration for judges of higher judicial bodies in June ranged from 197.8 thousand UAH to 446.7 thousand UAH.

The list of bodies for which data is provided includes:

Supreme Court;

Constitutional Court of Ukraine;

High Council of Justice;

High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine;

High Anti-Corruption Court.

In the State Judicial Administration, it was 144.4 thousand UAH.

The average salary of staff of the apparatuses of central-level judicial authorities in June 2026 was 71.46 thousand UAH.

The highest average indicator among judicial institutions for June was recorded in the High Court on Intellectual Property Issues — 102.1 thousand UAH for employees who received a salary. It should be noted that there is only one official listed there.

Specifically, the average salary indicators of apparatus staff were:

Supreme Court — 78.26 thousand UAH ;

; High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine — 75.63 thousand UAH ;

; High Council of Justice — 68.87 thousand UAH ;

; High Anti-Corruption Court — 68.58 thousand UAH ;

; State Judicial Administration of Ukraine — 67.51 thousand UAH ;

; Constitutional Court of Ukraine — 58.64 thousand UAH ;

; National School of Judges of Ukraine — 57.75 thousand UAH ;

; Judicial Protection Service — 52.11 thousand UAH.

In total, according to the Ministry of Finance, salaries were accrued in June to 2 457 employees in central-level judicial authorities.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the average monthly salary includes all payments according to the legislation — official salary, variable part (bonuses), guarantee and compensation payments, as well as recalculations for previous periods.

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