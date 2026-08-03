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The deferral can be reissued without the risk of mobilization — the Cabinet of Ministers adopted new rules

16:47, 3 August 2026
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If the new basis is confirmed, the old deferral will end only after the new one is entered into the Oberig register.
The deferral can be reissued without the risk of mobilization — the Cabinet of Ministers adopted new rules
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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the procedure for issuing deferrals from mobilization. Now, those liable for military service can reissue an existing deferral on another legal basis, while the old deferral will continue to be valid until a decision is made.

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As explained by the government, the changes apply to situations when a person acquires a new basis for obtaining a deferral. For example, a person liable for military service has a deferral due to education, but then has a third child, which also entitles them to a deferral.

During the consideration of the application, the current deferral is not canceled. This means that the person remains protected from mobilization until a decision is made.

If the new basis is confirmed, the previous deferral will cease to be valid only after the new data is entered into the "Oberig" register. In case of refusal to reissue, the current deferral will remain valid until its expiration.

An application for obtaining or reissuing a deferral can be submitted through the CNAP using the "Diia" app. The consideration of the request should take up to 7 working days. If additional checks are required, the period may be extended up to 15 working days.

After a positive decision is made, the updated information must be entered into the "Oberig" register within one day.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Reserve+ app services related to confirming disability data through state information systems have become available again.

Additionally, operators of territorial recruitment and social support centers have regained the ability to verify relevant information through state registers. The Ministry of Defense explained that the temporary suspension of these services was necessary to prevent errors during application processing. The cause was incorrect responses from social sector registers, which could affect the accuracy of information processing.

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