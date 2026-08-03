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7 thousand dollars for a sham marriage — a scheme to send a man abroad exposed in Kyiv

18:53, 3 August 2026
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In order to avoid suspicion of a sham marriage at the border crossing, the bride and groom had to correspond and even take a wedding photo.
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed organizers of a scheme for the illegal transfer of a conscripted man abroad through a sham marriage with a woman with a disability. Participants in the scheme demanded 7,000 US dollars for this service.

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According to the investigation, the organizers found a woman with a second group disability for the "client," who agreed to enter into a marriage for money. The couple met shortly before the wedding, after which they registered their marriage at one of the city registry offices in Kyiv.

Such a marriage was supposed to allow the man to obtain a deferral from mobilization and subsequently leave Ukraine.

To conceal the sham nature of the relationship during possible border checks, the scheme participants agreed on correspondence between the "spouses" and took a joint wedding photo.

Law enforcement established that the organizers received part of the money on the day of the marriage registration. Another 3,500 dollars were to be paid after the man submitted documents to obtain the deferral.

During the receipt of the last part of the funds, one of the scheme participants was detained.

Under the procedural guidance of the Obolon District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, four people were notified of suspicion of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

The actions of the suspects were qualified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article’s sanction provides for up to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Supreme Court, composed of a panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court, after considering case No. 439/2430/23, upheld the decisions of two previous instances and refused to recognize the marriage as invalid. The court concluded that mere assumptions about the absence of family intentions to create a family do not prove the sham nature of the marriage without proper and admissible evidence.

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