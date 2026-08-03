When a Car Owner Can Recover Damages After an Accident with an Electric Scooter – What Court Practice Says

Courts clarified what evidence is needed to recover damages after an accident involving a scooter.

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With the growing popularity of electric scooters as a means of urban micromobility, the number of disputes regarding compensation for damages after accidents involving them is also increasing. In such situations, not only civil law norms but also legislation on administrative offenses are applied.

Courts emphasize that to recover damages, the mere fact of car damage is insufficient — it is necessary to prove the fault of the person, the causal link between their actions and the accident, as well as the amount of damage caused.

Car repair after a collision with a scooter can be confirmed by documents

The Kyiv Court of Appeal in its ruling dated October 8, 2025, in case No. 372/485/25 concluded that the car owner provided proper evidence of the amount of damage caused as a result of an accident involving an electric scooter.

The court of first instance denied the claim, considering that the repair order for the car did not confirm the fact of damage. In particular, the court noted that the damages listed in the accident materials allegedly did not match the parts that were repaired or replaced.

However, the appellate court disagreed with this conclusion.

The court stated that the recorded damages to the car — namely the mirror on the driver’s door and the paint coating of the front left door — corresponded to the repair work performed and the replaced parts.

Moreover, the repair order and the payment instruction for the cost of the performed repair work confirm the cost and extent of the restorative repair and the expenses incurred by the plaintiff for its execution.

Therefore, according to the appellate court, the plaintiff provided proper and admissible evidence to confirm the amount of damage, and the defendant did not dispute this amount nor provide evidence to refute it.

As a result, the appellate court recognized that the property rights of the car owner were violated, and the claims for compensation of damages are justified.

Without proving fault, damages cannot be recovered

At the same time, in another case, the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal denied the recovery of damages from the electric scooter user. In the ruling dated June 19, 2023, in case No. 127/30670/22, the court noted that the plaintiff did not provide sufficient evidence of the person’s fault in causing the accident and damaging the car.

The court established that the identity of the scooter user was determined only based on the plaintiff’s words, which were recorded in the certificate on the results of the review of the report on car damage. Meanwhile, the police did not establish the identity of the person who actually caused the accident, and there was no ruling on bringing that person to administrative responsibility in the case materials.

Furthermore, the police officers did not record any damage to the plaintiff’s vehicle, so the expert’s conclusion regarding the cost of restorative repair and the amount of material damage cannot indicate that these damages resulted from the interaction between the car and the scooter.

The failure to establish the person’s fault and the causal link between the traffic accident and the person’s actions, namely the elements of a civil offense, is grounds for refusing to impose the obligation to compensate property damage on the person.

Since such evidence was not provided, the appellate court agreed with the first instance court’s decision to deny the claim.

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