High mother’s salary does not exempt father from alimony, and oral agreement does not replace a court decision – what you should know about child payments

An oral agreement is not enough for forced collection — a court decision, court order, or notary’s enforcement inscription is required.

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The Coordination Center for Legal Aid explained which common statements about alimony do not comply with the law. Experts emphasized that the obligation to support a child lies with both parents, and the right to alimony does not depend on the income level of one of them or other common misconceptions.

An oral agreement does not replace a court decision

The Coordination Center noted that an oral agreement between parents regarding alimony payments may exist, but it does not allow for forced collection of funds.

If alimony is not paid voluntarily, a court decision or court order is required for forced collection.

At the same time, if the parents have concluded an alimony payment agreement but one of them does not fulfill its terms, the funds can be collected based on a notary’s enforcement inscription.

A high income of the mother does not exempt the father from alimony

Experts emphasized that a high income of the mother is not a reason to exempt the father, who lives separately, from the obligation to support the child.

The obligation to provide for the child until they reach adulthood lies with both parents. Separate residence of one of them does not exempt from participation in the child’s financial support.

The payment purpose must specify that it is alimony

The Coordination Center drew attention to the fact that to credit a payment as alimony, the payment purpose must indicate that it is alimony or repayment of alimony debt.

If the payment document only states "transfer of own funds," such a transfer may not be credited as alimony payment.

After a court refusal, you can apply again

Lawyers also refuted the claim that after a court refusal to collect alimony, it is no longer possible to apply again.

If circumstances have changed or deficiencies that caused the court to refuse the claim have been eliminated, the applicant has the right to reapply to the court.

Claiming alimony is the child’s right

The Coordination Center emphasized that alimony is the child’s right to proper support, not a personal demand of one of the parents.

The obligation to support the child does not end after divorce or separate living of the parents. Likewise, even deprivation of parental rights does not exempt a person from the obligation to pay alimony.

Whether it is possible to collect alimony from the father if there was no official marriage, and what affects the amount of alimony, was previously written by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”.

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