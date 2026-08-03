Water rent fee: in which cases you will have to pay five times more

Payers of rent fees for special water use must correctly determine the volumes of water used, consider established limits, and accurately fill out the tax declaration.

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The State Tax Service of Ukraine reminded payers of rent fees for special water use about the main rules for calculating tax liabilities and filling out the declaration. The STS recommends paying special attention to the established water use limits, as exceeding them leads to a fivefold increase in the rent fee.

The tax authorities explained that special water use is carried out exclusively based on the relevant permit, which defines the annual limits for water withdrawal and use. These indicators are used when calculating the amount of the rent fee.

Payers independently calculate the rent amount cumulatively from the beginning of the year. This takes into account the actual volume of used groundwater and surface water, established limits, rent fee rates, and coefficients provided by law.

The STS emphasized that if water is used beyond the established annual limit, the rent fee for the excess volume is charged at five times the normal rate.

The service also explained the procedure for filling out the declaration. If the permit’s annual limit is divided by specific water use directions — for example, for drinking, sanitary-hygienic, or industrial needs — the payer must fill out a separate Appendix 5 for each such direction.

In line 7 of Appendix 5, it is necessary to indicate not the total annual limit, but only the volume specified in the permit for the particular type of water use. At the same time, the sum of all limits indicated in the appendices must correspond to the total annual limit established in the permit.

The tax authorities drew special attention to the correct indication of the water body code in line 6 of Appendix 5. It must correspond to the directory of water body codes and the type of water use defined in the permit.

The STS reminded that the procedure for collecting rent fees for special water use is defined by Article 255 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, and reporting is submitted using the declaration form approved by the order of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine No. 719.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", payers of rent fees for special water use are so-called primary water users. These are enterprises, institutions, organizations, and individual entrepreneurs who independently withdraw water from water bodies or receive it through their own water intake facilities, and may also transfer this water to other consumers.

Primary water users include business entities that have their own water intake facilities and equipment for water withdrawal, as well as those who receive water from irrigation or drainage system canals, reservoirs, ponds, water management systems, and water conduits.