From September 1, scholarships for students in Ukraine will increase: new payment amounts

From September, the size of state scholarships for students will significantly increase.

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From September 1, Ukraine plans to significantly increase the size of state scholarships for students of higher education institutions, professional pre-higher, and vocational education.

As reported by the Verkhovna Rada, the minimum academic scholarship for university students will increase to 4000 UAH, and the increased academic scholarship will be 5820 UAH.

Sectoral scholarships will also increase. Their increased amount will be 7420 UAH. At the same time, the presidential scholarship for the best students will increase to 20,000 UAH.

For students of professional pre-higher education institutions, a twofold increase in payments is planned. In colleges, the minimum academic scholarship will be 3020 UAH, and the increased one — 4394 UAH.

The state also continues to support youth from temporarily occupied and frontline territories. Simplified admission conditions apply to them: through educational centers, they can enroll without passing the National Multi-subject Test (NMT) based on interview results or entrance exams.

In addition, for applicants from frontline and temporarily occupied territories, the following are provided:

a separate quota for budget places;

assistance with obtaining Ukrainian documents;

psychological support;

preferential accommodation in dormitories;

a one-time assistance of 50,000 UAH from international partners — the UN and UNICEF.

Separately, for youth who scored well on the NMT, there is a state grant program for education. If a young applicant scores 150 points in two subjects, they can receive a grant starting from 17,000 UAH. If they score 170 points in two subjects — the education grant will be from 25,000 UAH.

The grant is a state compensation for part of the tuition fee for students studying under a contract. For youth entering higher education institutions in frontline regions, the size of such a grant automatically increases by 50%.

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