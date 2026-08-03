Paid a fine in “Reserve+” – when the police will find out about it

After paying the fine, the information is automatically transmitted to the National Police, and the violation mark disappears from the application.

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The Ministry of Defense explained how information exchange works after paying a fine for violating military registration rules through the “Reserve+” application. The department noted that payment data is automatically sent to the National Police.

How the police receive information about the payment

One of the most common questions concerns how law enforcement officers find out that the fine has already been paid.

The Ministry of Defense explained that such information is sent to the National Police automatically through data exchange between territorial recruitment and social support centers, state registers, and the police.

What changes in the application after payment

After the payment information is received, the “Reserve+” application removes the violation mark and the red ribbon.

If the fine is not paid, the user will continue to see the red ribbon in the application, indicating the presence of a violation.

Which fines can already be paid

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the “Reserve+” application has an online fine payment service for violations of military registration rules.

Currently, users can pay the fine for not updating military registration data until July 16, 2024. In the future, the list of violations that can be paid through the application is planned to be expanded.

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