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Ihor Klymenko became the new Secretary of the NSDC instead of Rustem Umerov

14:17, 3 August 2026
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Prior to this, the President signed decrees on personnel changes in the leadership of the NSDC and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
Ihor Klymenko became the new Secretary of the NSDC instead of Rustem Umerov
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On August 3, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ihor Klymenko as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

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The corresponding decree No. 694/2026 was published on the head of state’s website.

Prior to this, the President signed decrees on personnel changes in the leadership of the NSDC and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

In particular, by decree No. 693/2026, Rustem Umerov was dismissed from the position of NSDC Secretary according to his submitted resignation.

By another decree No. 695/2026, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Rustem Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Also, by a separate decree, Oleh Luhovskyi was relieved from temporarily performing the duties of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that new parameters for the work of the National Security and Defense Council were defined and plans to update its principles of activity were underway.

According to the President, Rustem Umerov will focus on communication with partners, negotiations, promoting security cooperation and developing relations between the intelligence communities of Ukraine and its partners, as well as implementing programs such as Drone Deals and the Ukrainian Anti-Ballistic program "Freya".

At the same time, the NSDC plans to strengthen the internal component of its work, particularly coordination between defense and security structures.

"Considering Ihor Klymenko’s experience in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the internal activity component within the NSDC will be increased to ensure Ukraine’s resilience, coordination between defense and security structures, as well as countering challenges such as cyber threats from the Russian side and the activities of criminal networks," the President stated.

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