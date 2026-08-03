The procedure for paying child benefits has changed in Ukraine: what can now be received on one special account

Now several state programs can be combined on a special account "Care for the Child."

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Now, childcare benefits up to one year of age and payments under the "eYasla" program can be received on the special account "Care for the Child" within the "Diia.Card" system. Payments under the "Baby Package" and "School Package" programs can also be arranged to this same account. The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine announced the new mechanism.

Which payments can be received on the "Diia.Card"

The special account "Care for the Child," opened within the "Diia.Card" system, allows receiving:

childcare benefits until the child reaches one year of age;

payments under the " eYasla " program;

" program; funds under the "Baby Package" program;

funds under the "School Package" program.

Thus, all targeted state payments for parents can be combined on one special account.

How to arrange payments to the "Diia.Card"

To do this, you need to:

contact the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the CNAP, or an authorized person of the territorial community;

inform the specialist about the desire to receive payments on the "Diia.Card."

If the special account is already opened, its details will be automatically pulled up in the system.

If there is no card yet, the specialist will provide a QR code for the chosen bank, after which it can be opened through the banking application.

How to independently open a "Diia.Card"

You can open a "Diia.Card" with the special account "Care for the Child" through the application of one of the banks:

PrivatBank;

Monobank;

A-Bank;

Sense Bank;

Credit Dnipro Bank.

The Ministry recommends opening the card before applying for benefits. Links to instructions for each bank are posted on the Ministry of Social Policy’s website.

At the same time, parents still have the option to arrange benefits through Oschadbank.

How to change the account for already assigned payments

Parents who are already receiving childcare benefits up to one year or "eYasla," as well as those who have already submitted an application for their assignment, can switch to the "Diia.Card."

To do this, it is necessary to:

personally contact the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the CNAP, or an authorized person of the territorial community;

submit an application to change the special account.

It is not necessary to resubmit documents for the assignment of benefits.

What the funds can be spent on

Childcare benefits up to one year, "eYasla," "Baby Package," and "School Package" are targeted payments. They can only be used for specified goods and services for children.

Payments are made at retail points operating under the relevant MCC codes. In particular, funds can be spent on:

food products, supermarkets, and specialized grocery stores;

children’s and family clothing;

children’s and specialized footwear;

books, stationery, and school supplies;

toys;

sports goods;

electronic equipment;

medical services, hospitals, optics, orthopedic goods, and care products;

educational services;

childcare services;

museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, circuses, aquariums, dolphinariums, zoos, and other children’s entertainment venues.

How businesses can join the program

The Ministry of Social Policy notes that there are no additional special requirements for businesses. The main condition is the use of a payment terminal with one of the allowed MCC codes.

Entrepreneurs are also advised to mark offline stores with informational stickers so that customers can immediately see that state "child" payments can be used at the point of sale. Such markings can also be used on online store platforms.

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