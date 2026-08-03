Ignoring a Summons: When a Fine Threatens and When Criminal Liability Applies

How the law defines the procedure for serving summonses, when a fine can be imposed, when a person can be declared wanted, or brought to criminal responsibility.

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In Ukraine, serving summonses remains one of the key mechanisms for conducting mobilization, and the legislation clearly defines both the procedure for sending and delivering them, as well as the responsibility for failure to appear at territorial recruitment and social support centers. The legal significance applies not only to the personal receipt of the summons but also to its sending by registered mail, and for certain violations, conscripts may face fines, being declared wanted, or even criminal liability. We explain exactly how this procedure works, when failure to appear is considered a violation, and what consequences are provided by law.

Summons to the TRSSC: how it can be delivered

A summons is an official call for a citizen to the territorial recruitment and social support center or its department during mobilization.

The summons is delivered either by handing it over personally or by sending it.

The document can:

be generated using the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists;

or be issued on a special form filled out by a representative of the TRSSC.

The TRSSC emphasizes that summonses generated through the Unified State Register (including printed ones) and summonses issued on paper forms have equal legal force.

The authenticity of a summons generated through the register can be verified by scanning the QR code using technical means that display the information indicated in the document, including through the electronic cabinet of the conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist, or the corresponding mobile application.

How summonses are sent and how much time is allowed for their receipt

A summons can be:

delivered by a member of the notification group;

delivered by a responsible person during notification events;

delivered directly at the TRSSC;

sent by registered mail.

If the document is sent by mail, it can be sent:

to the address of residence that the person liable for military service or reservist provided when updating their military registration data;

if such an address was not specified — to the registered or declared place of residence.

There are three days to receive a registered letter with the summons sent by postal service.

The date of appearance is determined depending on the person’s place of residence:

for residents of settlements that are administrative centers of regions — within seven days from the date of sending the registered letter;

for residents of other settlements — within ten days from the date of sending.

Each summons also has a corresponding mark in the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists "Oberig" about its delivery or sending.

What to do if it is impossible to appear at the TRSSC

After properly receiving the summons, the person liable for military service is obliged to appear at the TRSSC at the specified place and time.

If a person received a summons but cannot appear on the specified day, they must:

no later than three days after the specified date and time of appearance, notify the TRSSC of the reason for non-appearance by any means or apply in person;

after that, appear at the TRSSC within a period not exceeding seven calendar days.

Which reasons for non-appearance are considered valid

The legislation provides a list of valid reasons for failure to appear at the TRSSC:

natural disaster;

illness;

military actions and their consequences;

other circumstances that actually deprived the possibility to appear at the specified place and time;

death of a close relative (parents, husband or wife, child, biological brother, sister, grandfather, grandmother), as well as a close relative of the husband or wife.

All such circumstances must be documented.

What to do if the summons was actually not received

If a person claims that they did not receive the summons, it is necessary to have confirmation of this fact.

Such evidence may include, in particular:

a certificate from the postal operator about the absence of the summons;

a notification about the impossibility of its delivery.

If such documents are available, the person can contact the TRSSC, after which the issue of possible violation may be resolved.

What responsibility is provided for ignoring a summons

If the summons was properly delivered — personally or by registered mail — the citizen is considered duly warned by the head of the TRSSC about possible consequences of failure to appear, as provided by Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, as well as Articles 336 and 337 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Administrative liability is provided for violations of military registration rules, defense legislation, mobilization training, and mobilization.

In particular, the offender may be issued a decision to impose a fine ranging from 17,000 to 25,500 hryvnias. In addition, a person who failed to appear for the summons without valid reasons may be declared wanted.

Systematic ignoring of summonses may be grounds for criminal liability and the application of other legal restrictions.

Separately, the legislation provides liability for ignoring a combat summons. Such actions are qualified as evasion from conscription during mobilization and entail not administrative but criminal liability under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

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