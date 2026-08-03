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Confirm residence with an extract from “Diia”: when a printout with a QR code is sufficient

20:05, 3 August 2026
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Electronic and paper extracts have the same legal force if the document meets legislative requirements.
Confirm residence with an extract from “Diia”: when a printout with a QR code is sufficient
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Individuals can confirm their declared or registered place of residence not only with an electronic document in the “Diia” app but also with its paper copy. If the extract is printed from the mobile app and contains a QR code, such a document can be presented to confirm the place of residence. At the same time, the legislation provides for other documents that can be used for this purpose, and electronic and paper extracts have the same legal force.

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A printed extract from “Diia” can be used to confirm the place of residence

To confirm information about the declared or registered place of residence (stay), an individual has the right to present a printed extract of the registered place of residence from the “Diia” mobile app that contains a QR code.

Such confirmation complies with legislative requirements and can be used on par with other prescribed documents.

Which documents confirm the place of residence

According to subparagraphs 4 and 5 of paragraph 1 of section III of Regulation No. 822, to confirm information about the declared (registered) place of residence (stay), a person may submit one of the following documents:

  • extract from the territorial community register;
  • citizen of Ukraine’s passport in booklet form;
  • temporary citizen of Ukraine’s ID.

Which document internally displaced persons submit

Tax authorities emphasize: if a person is internally displaced, to confirm the fact of internal displacement and registration, they submit a certificate of registration as an internally displaced person.

Such a certificate is issued in accordance with the Procedure for issuing and registering a certificate of registration as an internally displaced person, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 509 dated October 1, 2014.

Which law regulates declaration and registration of place of residence

The procedure for providing public, including electronic, services regarding declaration and registration of place of residence (stay) of individuals is defined by the Law of Ukraine dated November 5, 2021 No. 1871-IX "On the provision of public (electronic public) services regarding declaration and registration of place of residence in Ukraine."

This law regulates the procedure for providing relevant services, as well as the entry, processing, and exchange of information in electronic registers and databases necessary for their provision.

Do paper and electronic extracts have the same legal force

According to paragraph 2 of article 2 of Law No. 1871-IX, an extract from the territorial community register is a document in paper or electronic form that confirms information about a person’s place of residence (stay) or information about the absence of such information as of the date and time of its formation.

At the same time, paragraph 9 of article 26 of this Law explicitly states that extracts from the territorial community register, formed in electronic and paper forms, have the same legal force.

Thus, a printed extract from the “Diia” app with a QR code can be used to confirm the place of residence just like an electronic document if it meets the established legislative requirements.

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