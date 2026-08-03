The tax service will automatically receive data on border crossings: what will change for Ukrainians

The State Tax Service and the State Border Guard Service have automated data exchange, which will allow determining tax residency and detecting fictitious transactions without paper requests.

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The State Tax Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service have introduced automated electronic information exchange between their systems. The agencies emphasize that the innovation does not change the rules for crossing the state border, does not introduce new checks or restrictions, but aims to speed up information processing and strengthen the fight against the shadow economy.

The relevant agreement and protocol were signed by the Head of the State Tax Service Lesya Karnaukh and the acting Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Valeriy Vavrynyuk.

The State Tax Service notes that automation will significantly accelerate interaction between the services. Previously, information was obtained through correspondence and separate requests, but now the exchange will occur automatically through secure communication channels.

How the new system will work

Previously, State Tax Service employees sent official letters with requests, after which border guards manually processed each inquiry and prepared responses.

After automation, a tax service employee will form an electronic request, and the system will automatically provide a response within seconds without manual processing by employees.

All information will be transmitted in compliance with data protection requirements and exclusively within the powers of both state bodies.

What the State Tax Service will use the information for

The Tax Service explained that information about crossing the state border will be used together with other data to perform functions provided by law.

In particular, it is needed for:

determining the tax residency of individuals, including checking presence in Ukraine for more than 183 days during the year to correctly determine tax obligations and avoid double taxation;

detecting fictitious transactions when financial and economic documents or company reports are signed by a manager who was actually outside Ukraine at that time.

What information protection guarantees are provided

The agencies emphasize that information exchange will be carried out through the National Confidential Communication System.

Each request will be individual and concern only one person or one vehicle, provided there are clearly defined legal grounds.

Additionally:

each request will be signed with a qualified electronic signature of a specific State Tax Service official with an electronic timestamp;

all user actions will be recorded in electronic audit logs, which excludes unauthorized or anonymous viewing of information.

Will this affect border crossing

The Head of the State Tax Service, Lesya Karnaukh, emphasized that automated access to information does not mean new checks, additional powers, or new restrictions for citizens.

According to her, the changes are intended to help more quickly detect tax evasion schemes, fictitious import and export, and more accurately determine tax residency.

The acting Head of the State Border Guard Service, Valeriy Vavrynyuk, noted that digitalization of interagency interaction is one of the key directions in the development of state institutions. According to him, automated information exchange will reduce the processing time of requests, increase the efficiency of both services, and ensure an appropriate level of information protection.

The State Tax Service separately emphasized that interaction between the services in no way changes the rules or duration of crossing the state border.

The agency also stressed that the presence of tax issues or debt is not a basis for restricting the right to travel abroad. Such decisions, as before, can only be made by a court in accordance with the law.

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