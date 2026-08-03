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With a pet during an air raid alert: do you have the right to enter a shelter

23:12, 3 August 2026
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Can you be denied entry to a shelter with a pet and what requirements apply to owners.
With a pet during an air raid alert: do you have the right to enter a shelter
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During an air raid alert, Ukrainians do not need to choose between their own safety and the safety of their pet. Legislation allows animals to be in shelters together with their owners, but this right comes with the obligation to follow certain rules. The comfort and safety of all people in the protective structure depend on the responsible behavior of the owners.

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Pets can stay in shelters together with their owners

Citizens have the right to stay in shelters with their pets during air danger. This possibility was introduced after the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine made changes in 2024 to the Requirements for the maintenance and operation of civil protection shelters.

This decision was an important step to protect not only people but also their pets. Previously, due to the ban on staying with animals, some people refused to go down to shelters or were forced to leave their four-legged friends unattended.

What responsibilities do pet owners have in shelters

At the same time, the right to stay in a shelter with a pet implies responsibility on the part of the owner. They must ensure the safe presence of the animal and not cause inconvenience or danger to other people.

While in the shelter, it is recommended to:

  • keep dogs on a leash;
  • transport small dogs, cats, and other pets in carriers or containers;
  • have a supply of water and food, a veterinary passport (if available), necessary veterinary medications, and means to clean up after the animal;
  • not leave the pet unattended and monitor its behavior.

What rules apply to dangerous dog breeds

There are specific requirements for owners of dogs listed as dangerous breeds approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In public places, including shelters, such dogs must be on a short leash and wear a muzzle.

The list includes, in particular:

  • American Pit Bull Terrier;
  • American Staffordshire Terrier;
  • Rottweiler;
  • Doberman;
  • Caucasian Shepherd Dog;
  • Central Asian Shepherd Dog (Alabai);
  • Bullmastiff;
  • Tibetan Mastiff;
  • Argentine Dogo;
  • Canary Mastiff;
  • American Akita, as well as other breeds and their mixes defined by law.

Why even a well-behaved dog can be dangerous

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection notes that even a well-socialized and obedient dog can behave unpredictably during an air raid alert. Explosions, loud noises, stress, and large crowds can significantly affect the animal’s behavior.

That is why the use of a leash and muzzle for dogs required by law is an important safety measure.

Why it is important to follow the rules in shelters

Shelters may simultaneously house children, elderly people, persons with disabilities, as well as citizens who fear animals or have allergies. Following simple rules helps ensure safe and comfortable conditions for everyone.

Thus, pets have the right to stay close to their owners during an air raid alert. At the same time, responsible care, compliance with legal requirements, and respect for others are the key to everyone’s safe stay in the shelter.

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